Woman, 79, killed in Toronto’s Wychwood neighbourhood: police

Toronto police have identified the victim of a suspected homicide that is believed to have taken place in the city’s West-end earlier this week.

According to investigators, emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West near Rushton Road, west of Bathurst Street, on Dec. 9 for a medical complaint.

When police and paramedics arrived at the residence, they located an elderly woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities initially called the situation “suspicious,” but stopped short of issuing any formal statement.

Following a post-mortem examination, police on Friday revealed that the case has been classified as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Jolan Kun of Toronto.

Police say Kun is the city’s 38th homicide of 2025 and that an investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available.