Federal authorities arrest 4 suspected extremists in New Year’s Eve bombing plot in California

FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2025 10:57 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 11:19 am.

Federal authorities on Monday announced the arrests of four alleged members of an extremist group who are suspected of planning coordinated bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve across Southern California.

The suspects were arrested last week in Lucerne Valley, a desert city east of Los Angeles, where they were suspected of preparing to text improvised explosive devices ahead of the planned bombings, according to the federal criminal complaint filed Saturday. They are members of an offshoot of a pro-Palestinian group dubbed the Turtle Island Liberation Front, the complaint said.

They each face charges including conspiracy and possession of a destructive device, court documents show.

The group is alleged to have been plotting to set off a series of bombings at multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve and also planned to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and vehicles Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media.

Federal authorities planned a Monday morning news conference to discuss the arrests.

