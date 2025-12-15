Ottawa launching softwood lumber task force aimed at industry competitiveness

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson walks past reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 10:38 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 11:37 am.

OTTAWA — Natural Resource Minister Tim Hodgson says he’ll launch a task force early in the new year to look at ways to ensure the long-term health of the softwood lumber industry.

Speaking in Toronto, Hodgson says the group will bring recommendations forward within 90 days of its launch on how to increase productivity, reach new markets and expand the use of modern construction methods.

Canadian lumber faces heavy U.S. tariffs and American lumber companies have accused Canada of unfair trade practices.

Hodgson says the task force will work with lumber companies, provinces, Indigenous foresters, communities and labour groups.

The minister also says Ottawa is providing $9 million to five projects to speed up the adoption of “innovative Canadian wood products” in the construction industry.

Hodgson says the goal is to better address insurance challenges and advance building code changes for low-carbon materials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rob Reiner's son in custody after deaths of director-writer and his wife: AP source

Rob Reiner's son has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official confirmed the 32-year-old...

breaking

21m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

12m ago

Ford eyes more casinos, theme park, observation wheel to boost Niagara tourism

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a plan to double the number of visitors to the Niagara Region by attracting multiple casinos, a new theme park and more. The government says in a press release...

15m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rob Reiner's son in custody after deaths of director-writer and his wife: AP source

Rob Reiner's son has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official confirmed the 32-year-old...

breaking

21m ago

Trump frames Rob Reiner's death through lens of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, framing the director's passing in terms of his long-standing criticism of...

12m ago

Ford eyes more casinos, theme park, observation wheel to boost Niagara tourism

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a plan to double the number of visitors to the Niagara Region by attracting multiple casinos, a new theme park and more. The government says in a press release...

15m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

1h ago

1:45
Warmer and wetter weather expected this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week as rain showers move in. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

21h ago

5:20
16 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 16 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

10h ago

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

December 13, 2025 7:05 pm EST EST

More Videos