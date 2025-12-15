Ottawa launching softwood lumber task force aimed at industry competitiveness

OTTAWA — Natural Resource Minister Tim Hodgson says he’ll launch a task force early in the new year to look at ways to ensure the long-term health of the softwood lumber industry.

Speaking in Toronto, Hodgson says the group will bring recommendations forward within 90 days of its launch on how to increase productivity, reach new markets and expand the use of modern construction methods.

Canadian lumber faces heavy U.S. tariffs and American lumber companies have accused Canada of unfair trade practices.

Hodgson says the task force will work with lumber companies, provinces, Indigenous foresters, communities and labour groups.

The minister also says Ottawa is providing $9 million to five projects to speed up the adoption of “innovative Canadian wood products” in the construction industry.

Hodgson says the goal is to better address insurance challenges and advance building code changes for low-carbon materials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press