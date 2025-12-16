24 endangered sea turtles recovering in Florida after cold stunning off Cape Cod

Dr. Heather Barron cares for a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Juno Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Cody Jackson And Freida Frisaro, The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2025 12:00 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 6:41 am.

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two dozen Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are rehabilitating in Florida after the frigid waters off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, left them struggling with frostbite, pneumonia and abrasions.

The 24 endangered sea turtles arrived at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, on Dec. 9, thanks to the nonprofit organization LightHawk. Last year, the center welcomed another bunch of cold-stunned turtles that were released into the Atlantic months later.

They are expected to remain at the facility until spring, when they’ll be released into the Atlantic Ocean to make their way back to New England, said Heather Barron, chief science officer and veterinarian at Loggerhead.

She said the turtles suffered from a conditioned called cold stunning, which requires treatment with antibiotics, fluids and nebulization.

Cold stunning occurs in extremely frigid temperatures and causes the cold-blooded sea turtles to become lethargic and lose mobility, and Kemp’s ridley, loggerhead and green sea turtles are typically affected.

The turtles migrate north in the summer and many get stuck while heading south in the hooked peninsula of Cape Cod, according to a New England Aquarium fact sheet. As the ocean temperatures drop, the turtles become lethargic, emaciated and hypothermic. They begin washing ashore, where volunteers rescue them and take them to the sea turtle hospital.

A number of turtles were sent to Florida to relieve overcrowding at the New England Aquarium, said Pam Bechtold Snyder, director of marketing and communications for the Boston facility. Most of those turtles were stranded during a strong westerly wind event on Nov. 28 and went through the triage process at the Boston facility, Snyder said.

They were sent to Florida to make room for more turtles coming in from Cape Cod, she said. So far during the annual cold-stunning phenomenon that began on Nov. 7, they’ve treated 472 hypothermic turtles.

The hospital staff works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Service to transfer the turtles to various sea turtle hospitals, including Loggerhead, Snyder said.

“These guys are very critically ill when they get here, and they are undergoing extensive treatment,” Barron said of the turtles sent to Juno Beach. “They’re getting nebulized where they actually breathe in medicine. That helps their lungs do their job better.”

When turtles arrive in groups at Loggerhead, the staff gives them names, following a theme, Barron said.

“And in this case, it is Greek mythology,” Barron said. “So we have Pandora and Gaia and Persephone and Helios and all those guys.”

____

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Cody Jackson And Freida Frisaro, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and...

10h ago

Toronto woman, 71, killed under 'suspicious' circumstances, police say

Toronto police have identified the victim of a suspected homicide that is believed to have taken place in North York earlier this month. According to investigators, officers were called to a residence...

10h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

14h ago

Kids mailing letters to Santa will get a response after brief pause, says Canada Post

Canada Post says the millions of Canadians who write to Santa Claus with their wish lists will get a response this year. A month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers last year meant Old Saint...

27m ago

