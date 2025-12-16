Government rejects call to measure productivity across public service

President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali rises during question period in House of Commons on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Transparency advocates are calling on Ali and Prime Minister Mark Carney to order an independent review of the information access system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 16, 2025 2:08 pm.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 3:10 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is rejecting a call from a working group to measure productivity across Canada’s public sector, arguing that doing so would not “readily align” with its priorities.

A working group tasked with measuring productivity in the federal public service recommends in a recent report that Statistics Canada explore, test and report publicly on the development of a productivity measurement program for the public sector.

The group says accurate and transparent measurement of public service productivity is “essential to improving outcomes” and that without reliable data, it’s “difficult to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of government services or identify areas for improvement.”

The group, launched by former Treasury Board president Anita Anand last year, was to issue a final report by the end of March but its conclusions were just released last week.

The working group members, which include former bureaucrats, academics and researchers, made 19 recommendations ranging from investing in technology to changing the cabinet decision-making process.

In its response to the report, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says some of the recommendations — such as reviewing the public service’s administrative policies and using artificial intelligence — align with its plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Prosecutors will charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors said Tuesday that Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, which stunned their communities in...

8m ago

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

4h ago

Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province's most popular baby names. For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the...

3h ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

6h ago

Top Stories

Prosecutors will charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors said Tuesday that Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, which stunned their communities in...

8m ago

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

4h ago

Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province's most popular baby names. For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the...

3h ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Man found dead in parked car outside hospital went unnoticed for days

The family of the man found dead in a parked car outside a Toronto hospital is demanding for answers after saying his body was left unnoticed for days, just steps from the ER.

8h ago

2:41
Rollercoaster weather ahead

Toronto will see temperatures climb throughout the week, reaching a high of 7°C on Thursday, and dipping back down on Friday.

19h ago

2:27
TRC Calls to Action incomplete, 10 years later

The Truth & Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action are incomplete, the only question is by how much. The federal government say 85% are done or in progress. Indigenous people say it's less - and some feel like box-ticking.

4h ago

2:38
Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering Casino, ID suspect

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand's widow, with her plea for the public's help.

23h ago

0:52
Ford says LCBO won't sell off U.S. booze inventory yet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government won't sell the province's inventory of U.S. alcohol yet but is still considering options like one pitched by the Ontario Liberals to sell the stock and donate the funds to charity.

December 15, 2025 3:19 pm EST EST

More Videos