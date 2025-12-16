Driver who rammed through crowd at Liverpool soccer parade sentenced to over 20 years

A driver who injured more than 130 people when he plowed his car into a crowd of soccer fans celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League championship has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

Paul Doyle rammed his minivan through a sea of fans and finally halted after a bystander got in the vehicle and forced it into park as it came to a stop atop bodies.

“The footage is truly shocking,” Judge Andrew Menary said Tuesday. “It is difficult if not impossible to convey in words alone the scenes of devastation you caused. It shows you deliberately accelerating into groups of fans, time and time again.”

Doyle sobbed in Liverpool Crown Court over the two-day sentencing as prosecutors detailed the May 26 crime, using graphic video footage and reading emotional statements from dozens of victims.

Doyle, 54, pleaded guilty last month to 31 counts, including dangerous driving and multiple counts of attempting or causing grievous bodily harm and intentional wounding.