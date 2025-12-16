Man charged with promoting hate after allegedly handing out antisemitic flyers

A man who was allegedly handing out flyers that promoted hatred against members of the Jewish community has been charged with willful promotion of hatred, Toronto police said on Tuesday.

Officers were called about the man’s alleged actions on Thursday, January 2.

Investigators say he was handing out the flyers in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area.

“The Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit conducted an investigation and sought consent from the Ministry of the Attorney General to lay the charge of Wilful Promotion of Hatred,” Toronto police said in a release.

Oliver Couto, 62, of Toronto, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.