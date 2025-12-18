Santa, elves sought in alleged Montreal grocery theft described as political act

Food allegedly taken from a Montreal grocery store by a group calling themselves Robins des Ruelles -- Robins of the alleys -- is seen placed a public square in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at the foot of a Christmas tree, with a note from the alleged thieves, in this composite of undated handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout -- Les Soulèvements du fleuve, on behalf of Robin des Ruelles (Mandatory Credit) Les SoulÃ¨vements du fleuve, on behalf of Robin des Ruelle

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2025 11:59 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 2:40 pm.

MONTREAL — In what activists have described as a Robin Hood-inspired theft at a Montreal grocery store this week, several dozen people dressed as Santa and elves allegedly shoplifted thousands of dollars worth of food in an effort to denounce rising prices.

A group called Robin des Ruelles — Robins of the alleys — has claimed responsibility for the stunt, saying in a statement on social media that several Santas and about 40 masked “accomplices in elf costumes” entered a Metro grocery store on Laurier Avenue on Monday evening and stole items worth $3,000. The group said it planned to distribute the loot to needy Montrealers.

Montreal police said they are investigating a theft under $5,000 at the store. A spokesperson said investigators were reviewing surveillance and social media video but added that no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Photos and videos of the incident were widely shared online and the group said in their statement that the food theft was a political call to action. The statement, entitled “When hunger justifies the means,” was distributed on behalf of the group by Les Soulèvements du fleuve, another local activist organization.

The Robins denounced the profits of large grocery chains and said that surging inflation has people struggling to buy food. “We are working more and more just to be able to buy food from supermarket chains that take advantage of inflation as a pretext to make record profits,” the group said.

“There is no other way to put it: a handful of companies are holding our basic needs hostage.”

In response to the theft, a spokesperson for the Metro grocery chain said shoplifting is a criminal act and unacceptable. Food inflation is influenced by numerous factors, Geneviève Grégoire said in an email. Those factors include disruptions in the global supply chain, volatility in commodity prices, changes in international trade conditions — and retail crime, she said.

“It should be noted that as a retailer, we are the final stop in the supply chain,” Grégoire said.

“The prices on store shelves directly reflect the costs of the supply chain.”

Grégoire also noted that Metro in 2025 donated $1.15 million and provided more than $81 million in food products to food banks.

The Robins said they deposited some of the loot in a public square in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at the foot of a Christmas tree on Tuesday evening, adding that the rest will be distributed through community food banks.

The group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, retail crime is on the rise and accounted for more than $9 billion in lost sales in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2025.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

1h ago

Rollercoaster temperatures could causing hazardous travel and potential flooding Friday

The high temperatures Thursday accompanied by rain will drop sharply on Friday, leading to some potential hazardous travel and flooding. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 8 C in Toronto Thursday....

6m ago

Massive retail theft ring dismantled in three province police operation, 21 charged

Hamilton Police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation. The investigation resulted in...

1h ago

Ontario, Ottawa agree to speed up project approvals, including Ring of Fire mining

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement Thursday to speed up approval of major projects in the province under a "one project, one process, one decision" model. This...

1h ago

