Louvre tightens security after $102M jewel heist, installs bars on infamous window

Workers install metal security bars over the window where thieves broke into the Louvre museum on Oct.19, Tuesday Dec.23, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2025 9:41 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 12:38 pm.

PARIS (AP) — A freight lift rose up on its crane Tuesday toward the Louvre Museum — but this time it wasn’t jewel thieves. It was workers installing security bars on the window used to break into the Paris landmark’s Apollo Gallery in October’s stunning heist.

The world’s most-visited museum is slowly coming to terms with security failings exposed by the theft, while investigators hunt for missing crown jewels worth $102 million.

With the Louvre closed Tuesday, maintenance workers in security helmets and high-visibility vests mounted a freight lift to a second-floor balcony to secure new metal bars outside a now-infamous window.

The sight mirrored what happened Oct. 19, when a team of thieves posing as workers used a similar lift, then sliced through the window to enter the gallery. They grabbed tiaras, emerald earrings, a sapphire necklace and other treasures, and eight minutes later they were gone.

All four suspected thieves have been arrested and charged. But the jewels haven’t been found.

Samuel Lasnel of maintenance lift company Grima-Nacelles said he and his crew arrived before dawn Tuesday to carry out the high-profile window-securing operation.

“We have already worked at the Louvre — on the interior, on the exterior, inside and outside the pyramid — we’ve been here several times,” he told The Associated Press. “The Louvre knows us well.”

The Louvre didn’t publicly comment about Tuesday’s security operation.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

1h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

1h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

1h ago

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

1h ago

FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter...

1h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

1h ago

Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Oshawa: police

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Oshawa early Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. about...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

17h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

6h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

December 22, 2025 12:40 pm EST EST

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

December 22, 2025 11:09 am EST EST

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

December 21, 2025 6:59 pm EST EST

More Videos