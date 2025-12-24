Santa cleared for Christmas Eve travel, transport minister says

Santa Claus waves to children as they enjoy a Christmas parade in front of La Phare, a palliative care clinic for children in Montreal, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted December 24, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 12:21 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal transport minister says Santa Claus has been cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.

Steven MacKinnon released a video in which he authorizes Santa to deliver Christmas presents in Canada.

It has become an annual tradition for the federal transport minister to release a Christmas Eve video officially permitting Santa’s travel.

This year’s video is the first to feature Prime Minister Mark Carney.

It shows Carney calling MacKinnon about an “unidentified object” that was spotted on radar.

MacKinnon then speaks to Santa Claus and reminds him to stay on his flight trajectory and take care of the reindeer.

