Santa cleared for Christmas Eve travel, transport minister says

OTTAWA — The federal transport minister says Santa Claus has been cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.

Steven MacKinnon released a video in which he authorizes Santa to deliver Christmas presents in Canada.

It has become an annual tradition for the federal transport minister to release a Christmas Eve video officially permitting Santa’s travel.

This year’s video is the first to feature Prime Minister Mark Carney.

It shows Carney calling MacKinnon about an “unidentified object” that was spotted on radar.

MacKinnon then speaks to Santa Claus and reminds him to stay on his flight trajectory and take care of the reindeer.