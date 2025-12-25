In Photos: Christmas celebrations around the world

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 25, 2025 6:11 pm.

Gabriel Romanelli, Latin parish priest leads a Mass on Christmas Eve at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, far left, and her father Viktor Knavs attend Christmas Eve dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Christian devotees pray at Omdurman church on Christmas Day, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Pope Leo XIV blesses as he delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ‘to the city and to the world’ ) Christmas’ day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A few thousands of people wearing traditional costume celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Swimmers take a Christmas Day dip in Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park, in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, England, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Mariela Gómez, right, and her partner Abraham Castro, a Venezuelan migrant couple who abandoned their journey to the United States and returned home following the immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump, kiss during Christmas dinner in Maracay, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Chef Rami Tan, second right, dishes out tiramisu he made earlier to young women as they celebrate Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
People take their seats ahead of a Christmas dinner organized by labor activists for those in need outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Children dressed as angels take part in a Christmas celebration in Quingeo, Ecuador, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
