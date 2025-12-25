Male wanted for stabbing in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 25, 2025 5:45 pm.

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga.

Police say the incident happened on Dec. 24 around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Church Street and Queen Street South.

The victim was walking along a trail in the area when an unknown male asked for the victim’s valuables. After the victim complied, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing.

Without a cell phone to call for assistance, the victim drove himself to a nearby paramedic division, where he was transported to a local trauma centre.  His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. 

The suspect remains outstanding and is described as a male in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a green or blue jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

