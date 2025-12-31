Jobs, economy top voters’ priorities at the end of a turbulent 2025: Nanos poll

A worker prepares a pathway on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 10:58 am.

OTTAWA — A year-end poll from Nanos suggests jobs and the economy are the top issues on voters’ minds heading into 2026.

Just over one in five respondents to the poll published this week said those economic concerns were the most important national issues — more than double the 10 per cent who listed relations with the United States and President Donald Trump as their top priority.

Inflation, health care and immigration rounded out the top five concerns for Canadians.

A separate Nanos poll, also published this week, indicates consumer confidence is in a firmly neutral position heading into the new year.

Chief data scientist Nik Nanos says in a media statement that Canadians are still broadly pessimistic about the future of the economy and their own finances.

More than 1,000 people were interviewed for both surveys in the four weeks leading up to Dec. 26, and Nanos cites a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

58m ago

Police release suspect photo in alleged ‘unprovoked’ assault at Vaughan plaza

Investigators have released photos of a suspect, and suspect vehicle, after an alleged unprovoked attack at a Vaughan plaza last Tuesday evening. In a previous release, York Regional Police officers...

0m ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

2h ago

Woman, 80, dead after midtown hit and run, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Officers...

2h ago

Top Stories

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

58m ago

Police release suspect photo in alleged ‘unprovoked’ assault at Vaughan plaza

Investigators have released photos of a suspect, and suspect vehicle, after an alleged unprovoked attack at a Vaughan plaza last Tuesday evening. In a previous release, York Regional Police officers...

0m ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

2h ago

Woman, 80, dead after midtown hit and run, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Officers...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

16h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

22h ago

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

23h ago

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

21h ago

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

21h ago

More Videos