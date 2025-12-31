Canada unveils Olympic men’s hockey roster

Hockey Canada Olympic hockey jersey (HOCKEY CANADA)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 12:21 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 12:23 pm.

Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics.

The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada’s finalized 25-player men’s hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL’s return to the Games.

Celebrini, who sits third in league scoring behind superstar countrymen Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, is one of six additions to the group that won the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February.

Joining the San Jose Sharks centre as newcomers up front are Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals.

Canada, which plays its first game at the Olympics on Feb. 12 against Czechia, is keeping its 4 Nations defence corps intact, but is switching out two of the three goaltenders, with Washington’s Logan Thompson and Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings joining Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. They replace Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal’s Sam Montembeault.

The 4 Nations forwards not making the Canadian cut for the Milan Cortina Olympics are Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers, Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers and Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes.

McDavid, MacKinnon, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Colorado defenceman Cale Makar, Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point and Florida winger Sam Reinhart were previously named to the roster in June.

They will be joined by returning forwards Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay), Brad Marchand (Florida), Mitch Marner (Vegas) and Mark Stone (Vegas).

The blue-line led by Makar _ just as it was for the Olympic appetizer 11 months ago at the 4 Nations — will consist of Drew Doughty (Los Angeles), Thomas Harley (Dallas), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), Colton Parayko (St. Louis), Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia), Shea Theodore (Vegas) and Devon Toews (Colorado).

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder...

1h ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder...

1h ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

19h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

December 30, 2025 2:02 pm EST EST

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

December 30, 2025 1:00 pm EST EST

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

December 30, 2025 2:17 pm EST EST

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

23h ago

More Videos