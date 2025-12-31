Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder charge.

Investigators allege the accused, Loewen Wolfe, 36, of Toronto, deliberately set the tent, and a mattress, on fire in front of the church in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area in the early morning hours of December 26, 2025.

Police further allege that the suspect threw various items on top of the tent to accelerate the fire.

A man identified as Keith Appleby, 51, was inside the tent at the time.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a few days later on Monday, December 29, police said.

The suspect, previously facing a variety of arson-related charges, is now facing a new count of first-degree murder.