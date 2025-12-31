Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

Toronto police officers are seen outside of a church building where there was a fire Friday morning. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 31, 2025 1:32 pm.

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder charge.

Investigators allege the accused, Loewen Wolfe, 36, of Toronto, deliberately set the tent, and a mattress, on fire in front of the church in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area in the early morning hours of December 26, 2025.

Police further allege that the suspect threw various items on top of the tent to accelerate the fire.

A man identified as Keith Appleby, 51, was inside the tent at the time.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a few days later on Monday, December 29, police said.

The suspect, previously facing a variety of arson-related charges, is now facing a new count of first-degree murder.

Top Stories

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster

Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics. The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada's finalized 25-player men's hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL's return to the Games. Celebrini,...

2h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

3h ago

