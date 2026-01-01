Global Affairs Canada not aware of any Canadians hurt or killed in Swiss bar fire

Global Affairs Canada says it’s not currently aware of any Canadian citizens among the dozens killed and hundreds injured in a Swiss bar fire.

Police have said about 40 people died and another 115 were injured after the fire ripped through a New Year’s celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight.

Authorities told reporters it’s too early to say what caused the fire in the ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, and they did not immediately have an exact count of the deceased.

Officials have said work is underway to identify the victims and inform their families.

Canadian foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says consular officials remain ready to assist any affected Canadians and are in contact with Swiss authorities as they work to identify the victims.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed sorrow over the fire, which he described as a devastating tragedy.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their lives or were injured, their loved ones, first responders, and the entire community as they support one another through this unimaginable loss,” he wrote on social media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press