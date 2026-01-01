Man struck, critically injured in Oshawa crash

A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Oshawa on New Year’s Eve.

Police in Durham Region say the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the Simcoe Street North and Byng Avenue area.

Investigators say the 64-year-old man was in the roadway on Simcoe Street North when he was struck by a Ford hatchback. The 28-year-old male driver remained on scene.

Police say the 64-year-old man was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre and remains in critical condition.