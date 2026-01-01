Pimicikamak chief calls on Carney to deploy military over power outage fallout

CROSS LAKE — The chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba has urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to send in the military to deal with a crisis caused by a prolonged power outage.

The community has been without power since late Sunday when a line crossing the Nelson River snapped.

Manitoba Hydro said Wednesday that repair work was proceeding, with full restoration of power expected by Thursday evening.

In a letter to Carney, Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said water tanks had frozen, sewage systems were failing and the community had run out of potable water.

“Elders, infants, children and medically vulnerable citizens are at immediate risk,” said the letter, dated Wednesday.

“Time is critical. Every hour of delay deepens the harm and increases the risk to our people. I urge your immediate attention and action.”

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a query from The Canadian Press about the letter.

Monias noted evacuations were underway, with families moved to Norway House, Thompson and Winnipeg.

“Hotel capacity in nearby centres is exhausted, and additional evacuations are expected as conditions worsen,” the letter said. “Once power is restored, widespread burst pipes and flooding are anticipated, which will further extend this emergency and displace more families.”

Monias said in the letter that despite the involvement of Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, the scale and severity of the crisis exceeds local and regional capacity. “Essential resources, equipment and personnel are insufficient to meet urgent needs on the ground.”

He asked for immediate deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Task Force West to provide help including emergency logistical support, airlift and ground transportation for evacuations and supplies, temporary shelter support such as cots, blankets and heating solutions and water delivery and sanitation support.

Earlier this year, several thousand people from the community and surrounding area were taken out by plane on 500-kilometre flights south to Winnipeg due to wildfires, and at times, heavy smoke closed the local airport.

Getting everybody out of the area took a week, and the evacuation lasted roughly one month starting in early July.

Monias said in his letter to Carney that the new request “is not made lightly, but out of necessity.”

“As a First Nation, we should not be left to endure repeated emergencies alone, particularly when the risks are foreseeable and preventable,” he wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2026.

— By Jim Bronskill in Ottawa

The Canadian Press