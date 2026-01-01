Pimicikamak chief calls on Carney to deploy military over power outage fallout

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias gets a selfie with Mark Carney at a federal election campaign rally in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 1, 2026 12:18 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2026 2:40 pm.

CROSS LAKE — The chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba has urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to send in the military to deal with a crisis caused by a prolonged power outage.

The community has been without power since late Sunday when a line crossing the Nelson River snapped.

Manitoba Hydro said Wednesday that repair work was proceeding, with full restoration of power expected by Thursday evening.

In a letter to Carney, Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said water tanks had frozen, sewage systems were failing and the community had run out of potable water.

“Elders, infants, children and medically vulnerable citizens are at immediate risk,” said the letter, dated Wednesday.

“Time is critical. Every hour of delay deepens the harm and increases the risk to our people. I urge your immediate attention and action.”

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a query from The Canadian Press about the letter.

Monias noted evacuations were underway, with families moved to Norway House, Thompson and Winnipeg.

“Hotel capacity in nearby centres is exhausted, and additional evacuations are expected as conditions worsen,” the letter said. “Once power is restored, widespread burst pipes and flooding are anticipated, which will further extend this emergency and displace more families.”

Monias said in the letter that despite the involvement of Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, the scale and severity of the crisis exceeds local and regional capacity. “Essential resources, equipment and personnel are insufficient to meet urgent needs on the ground.”

He asked for immediate deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Task Force West to provide help including emergency logistical support, airlift and ground transportation for evacuations and supplies, temporary shelter support such as cots, blankets and heating solutions and water delivery and sanitation support.

Earlier this year, several thousand people from the community and surrounding area were taken out by plane on 500-kilometre flights south to Winnipeg due to wildfires, and at times, heavy smoke closed the local airport.

Getting everybody out of the area took a week, and the evacuation lasted roughly one month starting in early July.

Monias said in his letter to Carney that the new request “is not made lightly, but out of necessity.”

“As a First Nation, we should not be left to endure repeated emergencies alone, particularly when the risks are foreseeable and preventable,” he wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2026.

— By Jim Bronskill in Ottawa

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less...

14m ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

7h ago

Ottawa woman dead after early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A 32-year-old woman has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga, according to paramedics. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. The collision...

1h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow reflects on 2025, looks ahead to 2026

In this special feed drop on The Big Story, 680 NewsRadio City Hall reporter, Momin Qureshi sits down with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to look back on 2025, and what she hopes for heading into 2026. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less...

14m ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

7h ago

Ottawa woman dead after early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A 32-year-old woman has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga, according to paramedics. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. The collision...

1h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow reflects on 2025, looks ahead to 2026

In this special feed drop on The Big Story, 680 NewsRadio City Hall reporter, Momin Qureshi sits down with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to look back on 2025, and what she hopes for heading into 2026. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Happy New Year!

A beautiful fireworks display lit up the sky, as people gathered around the Harbourfront to watch the gorgeous fifteen minute display as they rang in the New Year. Rhainne Campbell reports.

12h ago

6:00
Toronto rings in 2026 with massive fireworks display

Many gathered at Harbourfront Centre for New Year's Eve to welcome in 2026. At 12 a.m., a stunning display of fireworks could be seen along the downtown Toronto waterfront. Here's a look at the festivities just after midnight.

14h ago

2:35
Cold start to 2026 in Greater Toronto Area with squalls to north

As many prepare to welcome in 2026, Jessie Uppal has more on what we can expect for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

19h ago

2:02
Woman killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown

A woman has been killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown Wednesday morning. Police say one driver has been arrested and one is still at large. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

1:19
Elderly woman killed after being struck by two vehicles

A woman in her 80s has died after a hit and run in midtown Toronto, where police say she was struck by two vehicles.

December 31, 2025 12:22 pm EST EST

More Videos