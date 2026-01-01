Snowmobiler dies in avalanche in Rocky Mountains in northeastern B.C.

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 1, 2026 11:14 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2026 11:44 am.

A snowmobiler has died after being buried by an avalanche in the Rocky Mountains in northeastern British Columbia.

Avalanche Canada says three snowmobilers were riding in the Bullmoose area near Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday when an avalanche was remotely triggered from the base of the slope.

The organization says one of the three was fully buried and did not survive, despite rescue attempts by the other snowmobilers.

Avalanche Canada says the avalanche measured approximately 300 metres wide by 240 metres long, with a crown between 75 centimetres and two metres thick.

It says the area was heavily affected by wind.

Avalanche Canada says the danger rating in the area was classified as considerable, which means natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered avalanches are likely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2026.

The Canadian Press

