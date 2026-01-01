3 Kitchener residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

(WRPS)

By Rachel Morgan

Posted January 1, 2026 5:23 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2026 6:31 pm.

Three suspects have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation dating back to July 2025.

In July, police determined two men and one woman were involved in a drug trafficking ring operating inside and outside the region.

On Dec. 30, 2025, investigators executed search warrants at two residences connected to the investigation.

As a result, officers seized seven kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, opiates, psilocybin, marihuana, drug indica, a firearm and currency.

The three individuals were taken into police custody.

A 36-year-old male and female from Kitchener have been charged with the following:

  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Schedule I Substance;
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule IV Substance;
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule III Substance;
  • Possession for the purpose of sale and distribution – Federal Cannabis Act;
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession if unauthorized; and
  • Careless storage of a firearm.

A 48-year-old male from Kitchener has been charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I Substance;
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule IV Substace;
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule III Substance; and
  • Possession for the purpose of sale and distribution – Federal Cannabis Act.

All parties were held for a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less...

2h ago

Global Affairs Canada not aware of any Canadians hurt or killed in Swiss bar fire

Global Affairs Canada says it's not currently aware of any Canadian citizens among the dozens killed and hundreds injured in a Swiss bar fire. Police have said about 40 people died and another 115 were...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from North York balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing a man's fatal fall from a balcony in North York on New Year's Eve. The SIU says Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building...

3h ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

12h ago

Top Stories

About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less...

2h ago

Global Affairs Canada not aware of any Canadians hurt or killed in Swiss bar fire

Global Affairs Canada says it's not currently aware of any Canadian citizens among the dozens killed and hundreds injured in a Swiss bar fire. Police have said about 40 people died and another 115 were...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from North York balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing a man's fatal fall from a balcony in North York on New Year's Eve. The SIU says Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building...

3h ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Canada's new grocery code of conduct takes effect

A long-awaited code of conduct for Canadian grocers is coming into effect on January 1. Melissa Nakhavoly looks at whether shoppers will actually notice a difference.

4h ago

2:09
Happy New Year!

A beautiful fireworks display lit up the sky, as people gathered around the Harbourfront to watch the gorgeous fifteen minute display as they rang in the New Year. Rhainne Campbell reports.

17h ago

6:00
Toronto rings in 2026 with massive fireworks display

Many gathered at Harbourfront Centre for New Year's Eve to welcome in 2026. At 12 a.m., a stunning display of fireworks could be seen along the downtown Toronto waterfront. Here's a look at the festivities just after midnight.

19h ago

2:35
Cold start to 2026 in Greater Toronto Area with squalls to north

As many prepare to welcome in 2026, Jessie Uppal has more on what we can expect for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

December 31, 2025 7:49 pm EST EST

2:02
Woman killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown

A woman has been killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown Wednesday morning. Police say one driver has been arrested and one is still at large. Catalina Gillies reports.

December 31, 2025 5:45 pm EST EST

More Videos