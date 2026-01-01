3 Kitchener residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

Three suspects have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation dating back to July 2025.

In July, police determined two men and one woman were involved in a drug trafficking ring operating inside and outside the region.

On Dec. 30, 2025, investigators executed search warrants at two residences connected to the investigation.

As a result, officers seized seven kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, opiates, psilocybin, marihuana, drug indica, a firearm and currency.

The three individuals were taken into police custody.

A 36-year-old male and female from Kitchener have been charged with the following:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Schedule I Substance;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule IV Substance;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule III Substance;

Possession for the purpose of sale and distribution – Federal Cannabis Act;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession if unauthorized; and

Careless storage of a firearm.

A 48-year-old male from Kitchener has been charged with the following:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I Substance;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule IV Substace;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule III Substance; and

Possession for the purpose of sale and distribution – Federal Cannabis Act.

All parties were held for a bail hearing.