3 Kitchener residents charged in drug trafficking investigation
Posted January 1, 2026 5:23 pm.
Last Updated January 1, 2026 6:31 pm.
Three suspects have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation dating back to July 2025.
In July, police determined two men and one woman were involved in a drug trafficking ring operating inside and outside the region.
On Dec. 30, 2025, investigators executed search warrants at two residences connected to the investigation.
As a result, officers seized seven kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, opiates, psilocybin, marihuana, drug indica, a firearm and currency.
The three individuals were taken into police custody.
A 36-year-old male and female from Kitchener have been charged with the following:
- Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Schedule I Substance;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule IV Substance;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule III Substance;
- Possession for the purpose of sale and distribution – Federal Cannabis Act;
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession if unauthorized; and
- Careless storage of a firearm.
A 48-year-old male from Kitchener has been charged with the following:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I Substance;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule IV Substace;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule III Substance; and
- Possession for the purpose of sale and distribution – Federal Cannabis Act.
All parties were held for a bail hearing.