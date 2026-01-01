Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow reflects on 2025, looks ahead to 2026
Posted January 1, 2026 1:13 pm.
Last Updated January 1, 2026 1:14 pm.
In this special feed drop on The Big Story, 680 NewsRadio City Hall reporter, Momin Qureshi sits down with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to look back on 2025, and what she hopes for heading into 2026.
The two discuss Chow's potential second term, her relationship with Premier Doug Ford, and when exactly Torontonians can expect the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to open.