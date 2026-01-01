Trump delays increased tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities for a year

President Donald Trump speaks at a New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2026 9:08 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2026 9:49 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a New Year’s Eve proclamation delaying increased tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities for a year, citing ongoing trade talks.

Trump’s order signed Wednesday keeps in place a 25% tariff he imposed in September on those goods, but delays for another year a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture and 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and vanities.

The increases, which were set to take effect Jan. 1, come as the Republican president instituted a broad swath of taxes on imported goods to address trade imbalances and other issues.

The president has said the tariffs on furniture are needed to “bolster American industry and protect national security.”

The delay is the latest in the roller coaster of Trump’s tariffs wars since he returned to office last year, with the president announcing levies at times without warning and then delaying or pulling back from them just as abruptly.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A woman has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga, according to paramedics. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and all eastbound collector...

15m ago

10-year-old child found dead in Barrie residence

Police say a 10-year-old child was found dead after a well-being check at a residence in Barrie on Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue for a well-being...

1h ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

4h ago

Fire at Swiss Alpine resort bar during New Year's celebration leaves dozens feared dead, 100 injured

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight Thursday, with dozens of people feared dead and about...

2h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A woman has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga, according to paramedics. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and all eastbound collector...

15m ago

10-year-old child found dead in Barrie residence

Police say a 10-year-old child was found dead after a well-being check at a residence in Barrie on Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue for a well-being...

1h ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

4h ago

Fire at Swiss Alpine resort bar during New Year's celebration leaves dozens feared dead, 100 injured

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight Thursday, with dozens of people feared dead and about...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Happy New Year!

A beautiful fireworks display lit up the sky, as people gathered around the Harbourfront to watch the gorgeous fifteen minute display as they rang in the New Year. Rhainne Campbell reports.

9h ago

6:00
Toronto rings in 2026 with massive fireworks display

Many gathered at Harbourfront Centre for New Year's Eve to welcome in 2026. At 12 a.m., a stunning display of fireworks could be seen along the downtown Toronto waterfront. Here's a look at the festivities just after midnight.

11h ago

2:35
Cold start to 2026 in Greater Toronto Area with squalls to north

As many prepare to welcome in 2026, Jessie Uppal has more on what we can expect for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

16h ago

2:02
Woman killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown

A woman has been killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown Wednesday morning. Police say one driver has been arrested and one is still at large. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

1:19
Elderly woman killed after being struck by two vehicles

A woman in her 80s has died after a hit and run in midtown Toronto, where police say she was struck by two vehicles.

23h ago

More Videos