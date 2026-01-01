Woman seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Beaverton

A woman has life-altering injuries after an early morning collision in Beaverton on Thursday.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Regional Road 23, north of Thorah Concession Road 2.

Investigators say the 47-year-old woman stopped to assist a Dodge minivan that had left the roadway. While attempting to help, the woman was struck and pinned against her pick-up truck by another vehicle travelling northbound on Regional Road 23.

After striking the woman and pick-up truck, the Mazda collided with the Dodge minivan, before falling into a ditch.

The woman sustained significant life-altering injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma center where she is now in stable condition, according to police.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained on scene and cooperated with police.