Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Starting January 1st, Toronto’s recycling will be handled by a private company. Brandon Choghri with the concerns from officials and residents over the collection changes.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 2, 2026 11:57 am.

As we settle into 2026, new changes to the collection of residential recycling materials are now in effect across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

As of Jan. 1, municipalities are no longer responsible for collecting blue boxes at curbside after the Ontario government ordered material producers to take the lead in picking up items.

Circular Materials, a national non-profit, is now coordinating the program while Green For Life will handle curbside collections.

Officials said under the new recycling regime, the following additional items will be accepted:

  • Containers made of black plastic
  • Coffee cups and other hot or cold beverage cups
  • Frozen juice containers
  • Ice cream tubs
  • Toothpaste and deodorant tubes

Click here for a full list of materials that can be put into the blue box.

During a December news conference at Toronto city hall, officials noted there aren’t any changes to local recycling pick-up dates.

Implementing the new system began ramping up in 2021, with officials touting opportunities for standardizing collection and a push to potentially reduce packaging.

Meanwhile, regular waste and organics collection will still be overseen by the City of Toronto and other GTA municipalities.

To report blue box collection issues, residents were encouraged to call 1-888-921-2686 or fill out an inquiry form.

Top Stories

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

59m ago

Police investigating shooting at Etobicoke high-rise complex

Toronto police are investigating reports of gunfire in Etobicoke on Thursday night, prompting a significant police presence at a high‑rise complex. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Friday...

1h ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

2h ago

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited a fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

46m ago

