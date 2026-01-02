Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

As we settle into 2026, new changes to the collection of residential recycling materials are now in effect across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

As of Jan. 1, municipalities are no longer responsible for collecting blue boxes at curbside after the Ontario government ordered material producers to take the lead in picking up items.

Circular Materials, a national non-profit, is now coordinating the program while Green For Life will handle curbside collections.

Officials said under the new recycling regime, the following additional items will be accepted:

Containers made of black plastic

Coffee cups and other hot or cold beverage cups

Frozen juice containers

Ice cream tubs

Toothpaste and deodorant tubes

Click here for a full list of materials that can be put into the blue box.

During a December news conference at Toronto city hall, officials noted there aren’t any changes to local recycling pick-up dates.

Implementing the new system began ramping up in 2021, with officials touting opportunities for standardizing collection and a push to potentially reduce packaging.

Meanwhile, regular waste and organics collection will still be overseen by the City of Toronto and other GTA municipalities.

To report blue box collection issues, residents were encouraged to call 1-888-921-2686 or fill out an inquiry form.