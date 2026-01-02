Team USA names 25-man Olympic hockey roster

United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates with teammates Jack Hughes (86) and Matt Boldy (12) after defeating Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/CP)

By Sportsnet

Posted January 2, 2026 9:47 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:33 am.

The United States will have the reigning Hart Trophy winner and a couple of new faces on the roster they are sending to next month’s Winter Olympics.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck headlines the full 25-man roster that was announced by USA Hockey on Friday morning.

Hellebuyck is coming off a season in which he won both the Vezina and Hart Trophies while leading the Jets to the Presidents’ Trophy. This year, he has a .907 save percentage but just nine wins as the Jets have slumped to the bottom of the standings.

The USA roster features 21 players returning from last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off, including captain Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and star brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

Quinn Hughes, Tage Thompson, Clayton Keller and Seth Jones are the four players joining the team who didn’t play at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Chris Kreider and Adam Fox were the two players left off the team after playing at 4 Nations.

“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Team USA Bill Guerin, in a release sent out by USA Hockey. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster, and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics, and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

The USA followed Canada’s lead after its northern neighbour also chose a 4 Nations-heavy roster. But while Canada made some changes in net beyond starter Jordan Binnington, the Americans went with the same three goaltenders: Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

Left off were Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who leads United States players in points this season, and a couple of other elite goal scorers, Montreal’s Cole Caufield and Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat. Caufield’s teammate, Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, who has amassed 40 points in 40 games, was also not included.

Guerin and his management staff, along with coach Mike Sullivan, prioritized experience and players they knew well. That meant sticking with depth forwards Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson over Robertson and others.

Sweden, Finland unveil Olympic rosters Friday

Teams are allowed 25 players at the Olympics, up from 23 at the 4 Nations, and can dress 20 skaters — typically 13 forwards and seven defencemen, along with two goalies. The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia.

Here is the full roster representing the United States at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Forwards

Matt Boldy (Minnesota)
Kyle Connor (Winnipeg)
Jack Eichel (Vegas)
Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay)
Jack Hughes (New Jersey)
Clayton Keller (Utah)
Dylan Larkin (Detroit)
Auston Matthews (Toronto)
J.T. Miller (New York Rangers)
Brock Nelson (Colorado)
Tage Thompson (Buffalo)
Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa)
Matthew Tkachuk (Florida)
Vincent Trochek (New York Rangers)

Defence

Brock Faber (Minnesota)
Noah Hanifin (Vegas)
Quinn Hughes (Minnesota)
Seth Jones (Florida)
Charlie McAvoy (Boston)
Jake Sanderson (Ottawa)
Jaccob Slavin (Carolina)
Zach Werenski (Columbus)

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)
Jake Oettinger (Dallas)
Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

Finland and Sweden also unveiled their 25-man Olympic hockey roster on Friday, led by Finnish superstar Mikko Rantanen and Maple Leafs’ star forward William Nylander, who made Sweden’s team.

Team Finland

Forwards

Sebastian Aho (Carolina)

Joel Armia (Los Angeles)

Mikael Granlund (Anaheim)

Erik Haula (Utah)

Roope Hintz (Dallas)

Kaapo Kakko (Seattle)

Oliver Kapanen (Montreal)

Joel Kiviranta (Colorado)

Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado)

Anton Lundell (Florida)

Eetu Luostarinen (Florida)

Mikko Rantanen (Dallas)

Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago)

Eeli Tolvanen (Seattle)

Defence

Miro Heiskanen (Dallas)

Henri Jokiharju (Boston)

Mikko Lehtonen (non-NHL)

Esa Lindell (Dallas)

Olli Maatta (Utah)

Nikolas Matinpalo (Ottawa)

Niko Mikkola (Florida)

Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia)

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

Kevin Lankinen (Vancouver)

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Team Sweden

Forwards

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey)

Leo Carlsson (Anaheim)

Joel Eriksson Ek (Minnesota)

Filip Forsberg (Nashville)

Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay)

Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles)

Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado)

Elias Lindholm (Boston)

William Nylander (Toronto)

Elias Pettersson (Vancouver)

Rickard Rakell (Pittsburgh)

Lucas Raymond (Detroit)

Alexander Wennberg (San Jose)

Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers)

Defencemen

Rasmus Andersson (Calgary)

Philip Broberg (St. Louis)

Jonas Brodin (Minnesota)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto)

Gustav Forsling (Florida)

Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay)

Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh)

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey)

Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota)

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

19m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

28m ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

41m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

59m ago

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

19m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

28m ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

41m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

26m ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:09
Canadian astronaut heading to the moon in 2026

Whatever travel plans you have for the new year will likely pale in comparison to those of Jeremy Hansen. Faiza Amin tees up the Canadian's upcoming trip to the moon.

January 1, 2026 10:47 am EST EST

More Videos