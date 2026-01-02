Team USA names 25-man Olympic hockey roster

The United States will have the reigning Hart Trophy winner and a couple of new faces on the roster they are sending to next month’s Winter Olympics.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck headlines the full 25-man roster that was announced by USA Hockey on Friday morning.

Hellebuyck is coming off a season in which he won both the Vezina and Hart Trophies while leading the Jets to the Presidents’ Trophy. This year, he has a .907 save percentage but just nine wins as the Jets have slumped to the bottom of the standings.

The USA roster features 21 players returning from last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off, including captain Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and star brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

Quinn Hughes, Tage Thompson, Clayton Keller and Seth Jones are the four players joining the team who didn’t play at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Chris Kreider and Adam Fox were the two players left off the team after playing at 4 Nations.

“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Team USA Bill Guerin, in a release sent out by USA Hockey. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster, and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics, and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

The USA followed Canada’s lead after its northern neighbour also chose a 4 Nations-heavy roster. But while Canada made some changes in net beyond starter Jordan Binnington, the Americans went with the same three goaltenders: Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

Left off were Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who leads United States players in points this season, and a couple of other elite goal scorers, Montreal’s Cole Caufield and Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat. Caufield’s teammate, Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, who has amassed 40 points in 40 games, was also not included.

Guerin and his management staff, along with coach Mike Sullivan, prioritized experience and players they knew well. That meant sticking with depth forwards Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson over Robertson and others.

Sweden, Finland unveil Olympic rosters Friday

Teams are allowed 25 players at the Olympics, up from 23 at the 4 Nations, and can dress 20 skaters — typically 13 forwards and seven defencemen, along with two goalies. The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia.

Here is the full roster representing the United States at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Forwards

Matt Boldy (Minnesota)

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg)

Jack Eichel (Vegas)

Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay)

Jack Hughes (New Jersey)

Clayton Keller (Utah)

Dylan Larkin (Detroit)

Auston Matthews (Toronto)

J.T. Miller (New York Rangers)

Brock Nelson (Colorado)

Tage Thompson (Buffalo)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa)

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida)

Vincent Trochek (New York Rangers)

Defence

Brock Faber (Minnesota)

Noah Hanifin (Vegas)

Quinn Hughes (Minnesota)

Seth Jones (Florida)

Charlie McAvoy (Boston)

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa)

Jaccob Slavin (Carolina)

Zach Werenski (Columbus)

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

Finland and Sweden also unveiled their 25-man Olympic hockey roster on Friday, led by Finnish superstar Mikko Rantanen and Maple Leafs’ star forward William Nylander, who made Sweden’s team.

Team Finland

Forwards

Sebastian Aho (Carolina)

Joel Armia (Los Angeles)

Mikael Granlund (Anaheim)

Erik Haula (Utah)

Roope Hintz (Dallas)

Kaapo Kakko (Seattle)

Oliver Kapanen (Montreal)

Joel Kiviranta (Colorado)

Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado)

Anton Lundell (Florida)

Eetu Luostarinen (Florida)

Mikko Rantanen (Dallas)

Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago)

Eeli Tolvanen (Seattle)

Defence

Miro Heiskanen (Dallas)

Henri Jokiharju (Boston)

Mikko Lehtonen (non-NHL)

Esa Lindell (Dallas)

Olli Maatta (Utah)

Nikolas Matinpalo (Ottawa)

Niko Mikkola (Florida)

Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia)

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

Kevin Lankinen (Vancouver)

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Team Sweden

Forwards

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey)

Leo Carlsson (Anaheim)

Joel Eriksson Ek (Minnesota)

Filip Forsberg (Nashville)

Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay)

Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles)

Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado)

Elias Lindholm (Boston)

William Nylander (Toronto)

Elias Pettersson (Vancouver)

Rickard Rakell (Pittsburgh)

Lucas Raymond (Detroit)

Alexander Wennberg (San Jose)

Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers)

Defencemen

Rasmus Andersson (Calgary)

Philip Broberg (St. Louis)

Jonas Brodin (Minnesota)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto)

Gustav Forsling (Florida)

Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay)

Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh)

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey)

Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota)