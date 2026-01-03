Former Maple Leafs president Shanahan to lead review of men’s junior hockey in Ontario

Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan appears at a news conference in Toronto on May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2026 3:44 pm.

Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan will lead a review of men’s junior hockey in Ontario and deliver recommendations to Hockey Canada and three of its Ontario members, the national federation said Saturday. 

Shanahan, who was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs last May after serving as team president for over a decade, will report to a six-person governance committee.

He will produce an interim paper that includes a framework for consulting with stakeholders in the coming weeks, and then a final report with his recommendations later in 2026, Hockey Canada said in a release.

“Playing hockey for Team Canada was one of the greatest honours of my career, so to work on this project with Hockey Canada and its three Ontario members to help give back to the game in my home province is an opportunity that I am very grateful for,” said Shanahan. “Throughout this review, I’m looking forward to learning from those involved in junior hockey in Ontario and better understanding their visions for how we can build a stronger system for everyone participating in our great game.”

The provincial members include Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Northwestern Ontario and the Ontario Hockey Federation.

The recommendations, Hockey Canada said, will consider the hockey experiences needed for developing the skills and character traits that should be the requirements for competitive athletes in junior hockey in Ontario.

They will also ensure the model is athlete-centred, development-focused and has defined pathways across the province for players and their families in light of the ongoing changes to the junior hockey landscape, the federation said. 

Hockey Canada plans to publish the interim paper and final report once it’s delivered to the Ontario governance committee.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

2m ago

U.S. plans to 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil reserves, Trump says, after operation to oust Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country, President Donald Trump said Saturday that...

1h ago

Hope alive for a 'peaceful' Venezuela after Maduro's capture, activist says

TORONTO — The capture of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military is being heralded by some in Canada as the pathway back to democracy for Venezuela. U.S. military forces extracted Nicolas...

29m ago

Crews continue to investigate Markham house fire which left 9-year-old critically injured

Fire crews remain on the scene at a Markham home for a second day after a fire left a nine-year-old boy critically injured. Emergency crews were called to the home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and...

9m ago

Top Stories

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

2m ago

U.S. plans to 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil reserves, Trump says, after operation to oust Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country, President Donald Trump said Saturday that...

1h ago

Hope alive for a 'peaceful' Venezuela after Maduro's capture, activist says

TORONTO — The capture of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military is being heralded by some in Canada as the pathway back to democracy for Venezuela. U.S. military forces extracted Nicolas...

29m ago

Crews continue to investigate Markham house fire which left 9-year-old critically injured

Fire crews remain on the scene at a Markham home for a second day after a fire left a nine-year-old boy critically injured. Emergency crews were called to the home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:33
U.S. captures Venezuelan leader after overnight strikes

The Unites States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after overnight strikes on the South American country.

1h ago

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

22h ago

1:37
Boy severely injured after Markham house fire

Officials say a nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a fire at a Markham house Friday afternoon. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:46
Toronto names Andrew Posluns new "Traffic Czar" to tackle road congestion

With many companies implementing back to work mandates and the Fifa World Cup only a few months away, the city is preparing for increased congestion on roadways with a new chief congestion officer, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

January 2, 2026 5:48 pm EST EST

0:27
10-year-old found dead inside Barrie home

The cause of death of the child has not been disclosed at this time as the investigation continues.

January 2, 2026 4:50 pm EST EST

More Videos