The Great Canadian Jersey: How your old hockey jersey could be sewn into hockey history

File photo of children playing ice hockey outside.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 5, 2026 8:01 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 8:02 am.

The odds are you weren’t a unique talent like Connor McDavid, but your old hockey jersey could still help create a one-of-a-kind jersey donned by the Oilers captain.

On Monday morning, Rogers launched The Great Canadian Jersey—the latest installment in the company’s This Is Our Game campaign.

The initiative invites Canadians to donate their old hockey jerseys so that pieces of them can be taken and stitched together to create unique jerseys representing Canada’s deep history with the game.

McDavid, along with Montreal Victoire captain Marie Philip-Poulin, will launch the donation drive on Monday by each donating an old jersey from their personal collections. That means you could be sewn into hockey history along with its stars, even if you peaked in peewee or burned out in beer league.

The patchwork jerseys will be designed by former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte, and “will be worn by Canada’s top hockey players as a symbol of our national pride in the game,” Rogers said in a release.

“Whether it’s a child’s first minor-league team, a beer-league favourite or a retired NHL jersey, Canadians are invited to share their piece of history to be a part of history,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers.

“With hockey’s deep roots in our culture, we are incredibly proud to launch this project as a way for Canadians to show their pride for our team and our game.”

From today until Jan. 15, Canadians can drop off jerseys at participating Rogers stores across Canada.

Visit Rogers.com/TheGreatCanadianJersey for participating locations and mail-in information if you are unable to donate in person.

And there are even more ways to score if you take part.

All Canadians who donate a jersey will be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate VIP Hockey Road Trip to any away game of a Canadian NHL team during the 2025-26 regular season.

The final patchwork jerseys will be revealed later this month and will be featured as part of a national advertising campaign.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews.

