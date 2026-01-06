Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video shot on a WestJet flight is raising questions about just how much legroom passengers are getting and whether airlines are shrinking space to fit more seats on board. The clip has sparked outrage online and complaints from travellers.

By Lucas Casaletto and Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted January 6, 2026 5:24 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 5:27 am.

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of travellers.

The clip, which has amassed more than one million views across social platforms, shows a man struggling to fit his legs behind the seat in front of him. His knees appear pressed firmly against the seatback, leaving virtually no room to move.

“Dad, can you just straighten out your legs there?” a woman is heard saying in the clip.

The video has prompted a wave of frustration among travellers, who say flying has become increasingly cramped — and, in some cases, unbearable. Online comments range from calls to boycott the airline to broader criticism of the industry’s trend toward tighter seating configurations.

Gábor Lukács, founder of Air Passenger Rights, says the video highlights a regulatory gap in Canada.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any regulations governing the amount of legroom available on flights,” he said in an interview with CityNews. “However, passengers do have to be provided with sufficient space to allow them to actually sit on the plane.”

Airlines must design spacious seats for passengers, advocates say

WestJet acknowledges that its standard seats offer the least legroom on its aircraft, with more spacious options available at an added cost. The airline recently reconfigured parts of its Boeing 737 fleet, adding an extra row of seats and introducing slimmer seat designs to maximize capacity.

Lukács argues that while airlines are free to design their cabins as they see fit, they still have a responsibility to ensure that seats are usable.

“A seat doesn’t have to be nice, it doesn’t have to be comfortable,” he said. “But it has to be big enough that a passenger can sit down in it. If a seat is too small and WestJet knows it to be too small, then it’s selling a service it knows it cannot deliver. That is called fraud.”

Passenger rights advocates say the lack of federal standards for minimum seat pitch or legroom leaves travellers with few options when comfort is compromised. Lukács says the issue ultimately falls to lawmakers.

“The airlines are taking advantage of the government’s inaction,” he said. “If you don’t like what you’re seeing, you have to ask for an in-person meeting or a video meeting with your federal member of Parliament and give them an earful. Just being angry and complaining is not going to help.”

In a statement, WestJet said the aircraft in question accommodates an additional row of seats by varying seat pitch between 38 and 28 inches. The airline says 21 planes currently use this configuration.

“We are closely monitoring guest and employee feedback to assess the product’s performance, comfort and suitability, while ensuring our unwavering commitment to safety remains at the forefront of every decision we make,” the statement reads.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

33m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

29m ago

Some Thorncliffe Park residents returning home after being displaced for 5 weeks by unprecedented fire

Some residents are moving back into their apartments at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive after being displaced for more than five weeks due to a complex, five-alarm fire. Over 400 residents of 11 Thorncliffe...

10h ago

Swiss bar where fatal New Year's blaze broke out had last fire safety inspection in 2019

Fire safety inspections hadn't been carried out since 2019 at the Swiss bar where a fire that broke out at a New Year's party left 40 people dead and over 100 injured, local authorities said Tuesday. ...

38m ago

Top Stories

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

33m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

29m ago

Some Thorncliffe Park residents returning home after being displaced for 5 weeks by unprecedented fire

Some residents are moving back into their apartments at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive after being displaced for more than five weeks due to a complex, five-alarm fire. Over 400 residents of 11 Thorncliffe...

10h ago

Swiss bar where fatal New Year's blaze broke out had last fire safety inspection in 2019

Fire safety inspections hadn't been carried out since 2019 at the Swiss bar where a fire that broke out at a New Year's party left 40 people dead and over 100 injured, local authorities said Tuesday. ...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:16
Ukraine peace summit, as U.S. claims Venezuela

World leaders are meeting in Paris, to discuss the possibility of peace in Ukraine - as the United States lays claim to Venezuela, following a military strike on the South American nation, and the capture of its president.

12h ago

2:16
Ukraine peace summit, as U.S. claims Venezuela

World leaders are meeting in Paris, to discuss the possibility of peace in Ukraine - as the United States lays claim to Venezuela, following a military strike on the South American nation, and the capture of its president.

11h ago

2:50
Blue bins left uncollected for days as privatized recycling program begins in Toronto

Days after a private company promised to pick up recycling, blue bins remain full across Toronto. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated residents as the city's recycling program goes private.

12h ago

2:14
Investigation continues after man shot dead on Yorkdale GO bus

A shooting at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal Sunday evening marks the first homicide of the year. Shauna Hunt on the latest on the investigation.

13h ago

More Videos