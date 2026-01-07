Niagara couple charged in sexual assault investigation

A Niagara couple has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation in the region.

Police say the investigation focused on multiple incidents that happened between 2022 to 2025 and involved three separate victims.

On Wednesday, James McManamon, 39, of Port Colborne and Jennifer Harrigan, 29, of Niagara Falls were arrested.

McManamon has been charged with three counts of sexual assault while Harrigan is facing a charge of invite/counsel sexual exploitation of a young person.

Harrigan has worked in the gymnastic and cheerleading communities and Niagara police believe there may be more alleged victims.

Both are still in custody and will attend bail hearings on Thursday.