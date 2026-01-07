Niagara couple charged in sexual assault investigation

A Niagara Regional Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. X/NRPS

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 7, 2026 6:33 pm.

A Niagara couple has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation in the region.

Police say the investigation focused on multiple incidents that happened between 2022 to 2025 and involved three separate victims.

On Wednesday, James McManamon, 39, of Port Colborne and Jennifer Harrigan, 29, of Niagara Falls were arrested.

McManamon has been charged with three counts of sexual assault while Harrigan is facing a charge of invite/counsel sexual exploitation of a young person.

Harrigan has worked in the gymnastic and cheerleading communities and Niagara police believe there may be more alleged victims.

Both are still in custody and will attend bail hearings on Thursday.

Top Stories

2 people stabbed at Dufferin Station, suspect wanted

Two people have been stabbed at Dufferin Station Wednesday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the subway station around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. One of the victims was stabbed...

37m ago

2.2 per cent property tax increase proposed for Toronto residents in 2026

A 2.2 per cent property tax increase is being proposed for Toronto residents as part of the 2026 budget. Mayor Olivia Chow's office says the increase includes a 0.7 per cent hike in property taxes coupled...

2h ago

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

2h ago

Chrystia Freeland resigning as Toronto MP on Friday

OTTAWA — Longtime Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland, who was a driving force in Canadian politics throughout the past decade, will resign as a member of Parliament on Friday. "It...

1h ago

