Britain is in talks with NATO to counter Russia and China in the Arctic

FILE -Danish military forces participate in an exercise with hundreds of troops from several European NATO members in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 12:52 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 1:01 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Britain is discussing with NATO allies how it can help beef up security in the Arctic to counter threats from Russia and China, a government minister said Sunday.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the talks are “business as usual” rather than a response to recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.

Trump said Friday that he would like to make a deal to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous region of NATO ally Denmark, to prevent Russia or China from taking it over.

“We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not,” Trump said Friday.

Greenland, with a population of around 57,000, is defended by Denmark, whose military is dwarfed by that of the U.S., which has a military base on the island. Denmark’s prime minister has warned that a takeover would threaten NATO.

The U.K. agrees with Trump that Russia and China are increasingly becoming more competitive in the Arctic Circle, Alexander said.

“Whilst we haven’t seen the appalling consequences in that part of the world that we’ve seen in Ukraine, it is really important that we do everything that we can with all of our NATO allies to ensure that we have an effective deterrent in that part of the globe against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Alexander told the BBC.

Britain’s former ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson, who was sacked last year because of his friendship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, said he did not think Trump would take Greenland by force.

“He’s not a fool,” Mandelson said. “We are all going to have to wake up to the reality that the Arctic needs securing against China and Russia. And if you ask me who is going to lead in that effort to secure, we all know, don’t we, that it’s going to be the United States.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, suggested Britain offer to deploy troops to Greenland in a joint command with Denmark.

“If Trump is serious about security, he’d agree to participate and drop his outrageous threats,” Davey said. “Tearing the NATO alliance apart would only play into the hands of Putin.”

It’s unclear how remaining NATO members would respond if the U.S. decided to forcibly take control of the island or if they would come to Denmark’s aid.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military...

57m ago

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months...

6h ago

Man, 21, facing 11 charges after east-end stabbing over cigarette dispute

A 21-year-old man is facing 11 charges following a stabbing incident in the city's east-end on Saturday that began over a cigarette dispute. Police say just after 4 p.m., a man approached another man...

2h ago

Police investigate after body discovered near conservation area in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Fifty Point Conservation Area. Investigators said in a social media post around 9 a.m. on Sunday, there would be a large police...

2h ago

Top Stories

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military...

57m ago

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months...

6h ago

Man, 21, facing 11 charges after east-end stabbing over cigarette dispute

A 21-year-old man is facing 11 charges following a stabbing incident in the city's east-end on Saturday that began over a cigarette dispute. Police say just after 4 p.m., a man approached another man...

2h ago

Police investigate after body discovered near conservation area in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Fifty Point Conservation Area. Investigators said in a social media post around 9 a.m. on Sunday, there would be a large police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

13h ago

2:52
4,000 restaurants in Canada predicted to go out of business this year

A new forecast from Dalhousie University shows that last year, 7,000 restaurants went out of business across Canada and predicts that 4,000 more could close in 2026, with Ontario expected to take a significant hit. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

January 10, 2026 7:30 am EST EST

4:33
High-potency additives to street opioids changing traditional overdose responses

Toronto's drug checking service reports over 80 per cent of fentanyl samples collected in December contained a very potent animal tranquillizer. Rhianne Campbell reports.

January 10, 2026 8:48 am EST EST

More Videos