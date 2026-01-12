Canadian Milos Raonic says ‘time has come’ to retire from tennis

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates his win over Japan's Taro Daniel during tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 5:30 am.

Canadian phenom Milos Raonic, a former Wimbledon finalist who has not competed since mid-2024, announced his retirement from professional tennis in an emotional social media post on Sunday.

“The time has come, I am retiring from tennis. This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it,” the 35-year-old Raonic wrote on his Instagram page. “This is as ready as I ever will be. Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life.”

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he was eliminated in the first round by Dominik Koepfer of Germany.

In his prime, he was ranked as high as No. 3 in men’s singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He won eight ATP Tour titles and reached the final of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, where he was beaten in straight sets by Andy Murray.

He reached at least the quarterfinals in 10 Grand Slam main draws, compiling an impressive 92-37 career record at major tournaments.

“A big part of my tennis journey has been the incredible people I have been fortunate to meet all over the world,” Raonic wrote. “What’s next? I won’t be slowing down. There is so much more life to live, and I am motivated and hungry as I was in 2011, when I broke through on tour.”

Raonic became a true ambassador of Canadian tennis, establishing himself as one of the greatest servers of the Open Era.

Injuries shortened Raonic’s career, and an injury to his shoulder in 2025 prevented him from fully recovering to allow him to try a comeback.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' take top honors at Golden Globes

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ragtag revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” took top honors at Sunday’s 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare drama...

6h ago

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

8h ago

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

1h ago

Trump says Iran wants to negotiate as the death toll in protests rises to at least 544

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran wants to negotiate with Washington after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic over its bloody crackdown on protesters, a...

12m ago

Top Stories

'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' take top honors at Golden Globes

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ragtag revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” took top honors at Sunday’s 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare drama...

6h ago

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

8h ago

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

1h ago

Trump says Iran wants to negotiate as the death toll in protests rises to at least 544

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran wants to negotiate with Washington after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic over its bloody crackdown on protesters, a...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

January 11, 2026 12:03 am EST EST

2:10
50 years of the North American International Motorcycle Supershow

More than 50 thousand motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to check out the show this year but with accidents on the rise, safety needs to be a priority on our roads and highways. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

January 10, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

January 10, 2026 7:30 am EST EST

More Videos