York Region teen lends a helping hand on the basketball court and in his community

Born in Hong Kong, Ethan Lo moved to the GTA at a young age where he continued his love of playing tennis. But then basketball entered the mix and now Ethan is a Point Guard for both his school team at St. Andrews College and the rep team at the Markham Unionville Minor Basketball Association.

Ethan is also actively involved in giving back to the York Region community, raising more than $1,200 for Covenant House Toronto as part of the St. Andrews team who raised more than $18,000.

Ethan Lo – Basketball Player

