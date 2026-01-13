Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement named to Team USA for World Baseball Classic

Ernie Clement hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted January 13, 2026 11:01 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 11:02 am.

From being designated for assignment by the floundering Oakland Athletics in 2023 to setting the record for hits in an MLB postseason, Ernie Clement has been on quite a ride.

Now the gritty utility infielder for the Toronto Blue Jays will add another achievement to his growing resume, as he’s been tabbed to represent Team USA at the upcoming World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will take place March 5-17, in Miami, Houston, San Juan and Tokyo.

Clement is fresh off an exceptional post-season where he slashed .411/.416/.562, knocking one home run, nine RBIs and 30 total hits, surpassing the previous record of 29 set by Randy Arozarena in 2020.

The Brighton, N.Y., native was instrumental in the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series, and came around to score the game-winning run in Game 4 of the Fall Classic after doubling off Shohei Ohtani.

Clement also posted career bests in games played (157), runs (83), hits (151) and doubles (35) while slashing .277/.313/.398 during the regular season.

He amassed 4.3 wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference, third on the Blue Jays, largely due to his outstanding defence, which earned him nominations for the American League Gold Glove award at both third base and as a utility player.

The 29-year-old quickly rose to fan-favourite status in Toronto due to his affable nature and hard-nosed play, gritting out a fractured finger in his left hand and stitches in his left shin through the final stretch of the 2025 schedule.

Clement has also been recognized in his home state for his performance.

On Nov. 29, Clement was given a key to his home Monroe County in New York and the day was proclaimed “Ernie Clement Day.”

