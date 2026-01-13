‘Staged’ youth hockey brawl during AHL intermission prompts multiple investigations

The Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) says a wild youth hockey brawl Saturday night during the intermission of an AHL game in Pennsylvania was “staged” and is now under investigation.

“We are aware of a staged fight that occurred at the Hershey Bears (AHL) game involving a Pennsylvania 8U team,” the AAHA wrote after the brawl went viral.

“Affiliate, league, and club officials are investigating the matter and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those players and team officials involved with the staged fight.”

The AAHA also said the intermission game was not sanctioned by it, or USA Hockey.

The donnybrook took place during the Mites on Ice segment which is meant to showcase youth talent — not truculence. But players from the Central Penn Panthers Youth Ice Hockey Club seemed intent on scoring haymakers, instead of goals.

Clips of the brawl quickly spread online, sparking laughs and concern.

A full on brawl broke out at an AHL intermission youth game



(Via @MDrainclogger) pic.twitter.com/02jKSUsBOh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 11, 2026

The Central Penn Panthers Youth Ice Hockey Club issued a statement saying it is conducting an internal review “to fully understand the circumstances.”

“This review will include gathering information from all relevant parties and assessing the situation thoroughly and responsibly,” it wrote.

“At this time, we believe it is important to allow this process to take place before drawing conclusions.”

The AHL’s Hershey Bears, meanwhile, condemned the brawling — staged or otherwise.

“What occurred during last night’s youth scrimmage involving one team (split into two sides) held during an intermission of a Hershey Bears game did not reflect the values of the sport or the standards we expect when young athletes are on the ice,” the Bears said in a statement. “Hockey must always be played within the rules, with safety as the top priority.

They also hinted that their youth intermission games could be put on hold until the matter is resolved.

“The Hershey Bears are proud to provide opportunities for young players to experience the game in a professional environment. At the same time, we cannot support or allow conduct that puts participants at risk.”