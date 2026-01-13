Venus Williams loses in 1st round of Australian Open tuneup event in Hobart

Venus Williams of the U.S. hits a backhand to Magda Linette of Poland during her singles match of the ASB Classic Women's Tennis Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday Jan. 6, 2026. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport Ltd 2026 www.photosport.nz

By The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2026 1:23 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 7:08 am.

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Venus Williams lost 6-4, 6-3 to Tatjana Maria in the first round at the Hobart International on Tuesday, less than a week before her appearance at the Australian Open.

The 45-year-old Williams received a wild-card entry for the first Grand Slam event of the year. She also had a wild card to play in Hobart, where she lost to sixth-seeded Maria in a match lasting almost 1 1/2 hours.

Williams also lost her first-round match at Auckland, New Zealand last week.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, who is 576th in the world rankings, broke 38-year-old Maria’s serve in the opening set. But Williams dropped serve twice, handing the set to Maria, who is 42nd on the WTA rankings.

Tournament officials said the match featured the highest combined age — 83 years — of a singles match in the history of the WTA.

“The crowd was amazing. Usually I play a really big game and it’s fun to watch,” Williams said. “I felt I couldn’t play that with the wind. I felt bad I wasn’t able to give that performance I usually give. I was in control until I wasn’t … I just need to keep going and doing that and earn my stripes. I’ve been away a while.”

Maria, who has two children and has won three of her four titles since becoming a mother, hoped the pair could send a message to younger players.

“For all the little girls out there … that they have time and can improve and play (for) longer,” she said. “I’m a professional tennis player but I’m also a mom and we have a normal life.”

Williams has made the Australian Open singles final twice — in 2003 and 2017 — losing to her sister Serena both times.

The Australian Open begins Sunday. Williams has not played at Melbourne Park for five years and will break the age record held by Kimiko Date, the Japanese player who was 44 when she contested the 2015 Australian Open.

In another first-round result in Hobart, two-time major winner Barbora Krejčíková lost to Peyton Stearns. Krejčíková, ranked 55th and unseeded in Hobart, lost to Stearns 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspect torches tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel police are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to show a suspect...

updated

11m ago

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

14h ago

No Name beef burgers recalled nationwide over E. coli contamination risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for No Name brand Beef Burgers due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced. The recall, published Jan. 12, affects...

49m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

2h ago

