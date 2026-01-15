15 former NCAA players among those charged in alleged scheme to rig basketball games

FILE - NCAA logo displayed on the fence before an NCAA softball game between Jacksonville and FGCU, March 24, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 11:11 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged 20 people on Thursday, including 15 former college basketball players, in what they called a betting scheme to rig NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games.

Of the defendants, 15 played basketball for Division 1 NCAA schools as recently as the 2024-25 season.

The other five defendants were described by authorities as fixers.

They include two men who prosecutors say worked in the training and development of basketball players. Another was a trainer and former coach, one was a former NCAA player and two were described as gamblers, influencers and sports handicappers.

The charges, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, include wire fraud.

In the 70-page indictment, authorities say the fixers recruited the college basketball players with “bribe payments” usually ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 per game.

The indictment follows a series of NCAA investigations that led to at least 10 players receiving lifetime bans this year for bets that sometimes involved their own teams and their own performances. And the NCAA has said that at least 30 players have been investigated over gambling allegations.

More than 30 people were also charged in last year’s sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional basketball.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

7m ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

28m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

