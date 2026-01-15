Blizzard of ’26 in photos: Powerful winter storm hits Toronto, GTA

It’s shaping up to be the heaviest snowfall of the season so far, with forecasters calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in the GTA before conditions ease later Thursday.

The powerful winter storm has left Toronto and other parts of the GTA looking like a giant snow globe, with a snow day for many students in the region. However, the impact goes beyond that with dangerous driving conditions and bitterly cold temperatures.

Below is a photo gallery that captures some of the snowy conditions in Toronto.