Business owners concerned about the future of Little Jamaica after Eglinton LRT construction

For generations, a stretch of Eglinton West between Keele Street and Allen Road has been the cultural heart of Toronto’s Black community.

But over the last 15 years, the BIA says more than 300 small businesses have shut down, unable to survive the years of construction tied to the Crosstown LRT.

“Where do we get that money from? We don’t have no business, no clientele for the past 15 years. The city hasn’t given us anything back, Metrolinx hasn’t given us anything back,” said Junior Lewis, whose family was one of the first on the block to open up shop in the early 1970s.

“My mom basically come up with the concept of doing hair and cosmetics and hair dressing and my dad did the records,” shared Lewis.

What eventually evolved into Monica’s Cosmetic Supplies became an iconic hub and survived the decades as Little Jamaica was taking shape.

Lewis tells CityNews businesses began to suffer when the streets were shut down, parking was eliminated and foot traffic disappeared during the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

“So I just cleared this whole place out and then I just got stuck. I was going to use as an art gallery trying to do heritage things but that’s not going to help me pay the taxes,” said Lewis.

This neighbourhood, which was once flowing with food, fashion and music, now has more boarded up shops than open doors.

Surviving business owners, like Nick Alampi, say there’s been no protection or accountability from the provincial government.

“Those at Metrolinx are ready to say it is what it is and we are doing our best. Why can’t we hold them accountable? They got their bonuses. They are getting their pay increases,” said Alampi

In a statement, Metrolinx says it has provided more than $171 million to support local businesses in Toronto, including $1.38 million for Eglinton-area BIA’s such as Little Jamaica.

But Lewis believes more needs to be done to help preserve the culture and history of the neighbourhood.

“I don’t know if it’s Metrolinx, Doug Ford, Olivia Chow but somebody has to come back and say, ‘In order for you guys to keep little Jamaica, what do you need?'” shared Lewis.

Business owners here are hoping entrepreneurs will see this area as an up-and-coming neighbourhood with lots of opportunity.

The Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown will run between Mount Dennis station in the west end and Kennedy station in the east end where there are connections to Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and GO Transit’s Stouffville line.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown began in 2011 under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management

It was supposed to open in 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.

An opening date has not been determined, but it’s expected to open at some point in early 2026.