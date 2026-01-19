Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa

Rhianne Campbell is on Cedar Street speaking with one man who watched the incident unfold right in front of him.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 19, 2026 8:31 pm.

A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa.

The suspect involved was also shot.

Police were called to a residence on Cedar Street for a mental health call around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Special Investigations Unit who have taken over the investigation.

“Soon after arriving, officers encountered a 27-year-old man who was armed with a knife,” the SIU said in a statement released Sunday night. “There was an interaction, and one officer discharged their firearm multiple times. The man was struck as was a police officer.”

According to Durham police, the officer was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical but stable condition, while the suspect was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both are now in stable condition.

The 27-year-old, identified as Tyler Vilneff of Oshawa, has since been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

