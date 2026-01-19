Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa
A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa.
The suspect involved was also shot.
Police were called to a residence on Cedar Street for a mental health call around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Special Investigations Unit who have taken over the investigation.
“Soon after arriving, officers encountered a 27-year-old man who was armed with a knife,” the SIU said in a statement released Sunday night. “There was an interaction, and one officer discharged their firearm multiple times. The man was struck as was a police officer.”
According to Durham police, the officer was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical but stable condition, while the suspect was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both are now in stable condition.
The 27-year-old, identified as Tyler Vilneff of Oshawa, has since been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.