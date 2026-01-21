Carney’s speech to World Economic Forum draws praise, calls for action

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted January 21, 2026 12:23 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s call at the World Economic Forum for middle powers to band together against economic coercion by “great powers” is winning some cross-partisan support at home, and garnering attention all over the world.

The speech — which the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Carney wrote himself — painted a grim picture of a world where global powers are increasingly using economic dominance for political coercion and where countries like Canada cannot continue to pretend the way things used to be is the way they will ever be again.

“In a world of great power rivalry the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact,” he said, in a speech that drew a standing ovation in the room, and a lot of reaction across Canada.

“What Mr. Carney is saying is also what I’ve been saying for a long time: the world has changed. We need to redesign our economy, we need to diversify our markets, we need to acknowledge that we can’t claim to have an ally to the south,” Quebec Premier François Legault said at a press conference in Quebec City.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed Legault’s support for Carney’s speech at a press conference in Toronto Wednesday.

“Before Prime Minister Carney even got elected last year, I was out in front of the Canadian people saying, ‘We have to diversify our trade, we have to find new partners around the world, reliable partners,'” Ford said.

Carney never mentioned either the United States or President Donald Trump by name, but it was clear Trump’s tariff-backed global economic shakeup was the driving force behind Carney’s sentiments, as he spoke of the use of “tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited.”

The speech drew a rebuke Wednesday from Trump, who said in his own address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Canada “should be grateful” to the United States.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” Trump said Wednesday morning.

In Canada former members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, praised Carney’s speech as presenting an accurate picture of where Canada stands on a volatile world stage.

“Put down your partisan swords today and take a moment and listen to this speech and what is being framed. These times are not like any other,” former Conservative MP and cabinet minister James Moore said on X.

“(Carney) says that there is no going along to get along. It is time to stand up. Canada is united at this time in the face of staggering levels of threat,” former NDP MP Charlie Angus said on Facebook.

In a lengthy online response, Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner wrote that the prime minister’s words need to be accompanied by concrete steps to strengthen Canada’s military and resource development.

“Prime Minister Carney’s speech must not be lauded as a victory in and of itself. Now he must do something much more difficult: deliver concrete, practical details on how Canada’s ruling political class will summon the necessary resolve, resources, and urgency to break through a decade of inertia,” Rempel Garner wrote.

Alberta NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson said Carney should reject an invitation to join Trump’s “Board of Peace” and should instead join European allies in deploying troops to Greenland.

Lauren Dobson-Hughes, a principle at LDH Consulting who has worked for the U.K. Labour Party and advised former NDP leader Jack Layton, said Carney delivered a “seminal” speech and it’s important to have a G7 leader plainly call out “mobster diplomacy.”

She also said she fears Canada is abandoning soft power goals of promoting freedom, equality and democracy with an economy-focused foreign policy that has seen Ottawa sign strategic partnerships with China and Qatar.

“If that’s all we’re doing, just defending jobs and buying military equipment, it’s a downward spiral. Where’s the vision of a world we want to create, where people are equal and free? Because that’s ultimately, surely what we’re working toward,” Dobson-Hughes said.

“I know that sounds a bit naive … but we are in dark and dangerous times. And as Carney himself said, the time for small ideas is over.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2026.

— With files from Morgan Lowrie in Montreal and Allison Jones in Toronto.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

2m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

26m ago

Ford urges Canadians to 'boycott' Chinese‑made EVs as rift with Ottawa deepens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government's electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made...

1h ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

49m ago

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

2m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

26m ago

Ford urges Canadians to 'boycott' Chinese‑made EVs as rift with Ottawa deepens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government's electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made...

1h ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

1h ago

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

5h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

20h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

23h ago

More Videos