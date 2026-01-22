Complete list of 2026 Oscar nominees

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2026 9:02 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 11:11 am.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — This year’s class of Oscar nominees has been announced. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” led all films Thursday with 16 nominations to the 98th Academy Awards, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” was second in the tally with 13 nominations.

Here is a full list of nominees for the 98th annual Academy Awards, which will be presented March 15 in Los Angeles:

Best picture

“Bugonia”; “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams.”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”; Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue.”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent.”

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”; Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another.”

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”; Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” Delroy Lindo, “Sinners.”

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”; Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”; Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value.”

Original Song

“Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”; “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”; “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “I Lied To You” from “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

Original Score

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix; “Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplate; “Hamnet,” Max Richter; “One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood; “Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson.

Animated Film

“Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2.”

International Film

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil; “It Was Just an Accident,” France; “Sentimental Value,” Norway; “Sirât,” Spain; “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia.

Documentary Feature

“The Perfect Neighbor”; “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting Through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody Against Putin.”

Casting

“Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners.”

Best Sound

“F1”; “Frankenstein”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirāt.”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams.”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow; “It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi, with script collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian; “Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie; “Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier; “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler.

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”; Will Tracy; “Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro; “Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell; “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson; “Train Dreams,” Clint Bailey and Greg Kwedar.

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva.”

Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters.”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”; “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”; “The Devil Is Busy”; “Perfectly a Strangeness.”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “F1″; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners.”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners.”

Film Editing

“F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners.”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister.”

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sinners.”

The Associated Press





