German soccer federation official wants World Cup boycott considered because of Trump

FILE - President Donald Trump stands on stage next to the FIFA World Cup after receiving the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2026 12:23 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 12:36 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — A German soccer federation executive committee member says it’s time to consider a World Cup boycott because of the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Oke Göttlich, the president of Bundesliga club St. Pauli and one of the German federation’s 10 vice presidents, told the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper in an interview on Friday that “the time has come” to “seriously consider and discuss this.”

Trump has sowed discord in Europe with his takeover bid for Greenland — a semiautonomous territory of NATO member Denmark — and his subsequent threat to impose tariffs on eight European countries who opposed the takeover. It left many of America’s closest allies warning of a rupture with Washington capable of shattering the NATO alliance.

“What were the justifications for the boycotts of the Olympic Games in the 1980s?” Göttlich said. “By my reckoning the potential threat is greater now than it was then. We need to have this discussion.”

The United States is co-hosting the World Cup from June 11-July 19 with Canada and Mexico. Fans have concerns about high ticket prices, while travel bans imposed by the Trump administration are also prohibiting supporters from some competing nations from attending.

Göttlich, who has called for the defense of values, is likely to meet resistance to calls for a boycott from federation president Bernd Neuendorf and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Qatar was too political for everyone and now we’re completely apolitical? That’s something that really, really, really bothers me,” Göttlich said of the German federation’s opposition to the previous World Cup host.

Germany flopped at that tournament, and the coach who took over afterward said he wanted no more political distractions.

“As organizations and society, we’re forgetting how to set taboos and boundaries, and how to defend values,” Göttlich said. “Taboos are an essential part of our stance. Is a taboo crossed when someone threatens? Is a taboo crossed when someone attacks? When people die? I would like to know from Donald Trump when he has reached his taboo, and I would like to know from Bernd Neuendorf and Gianni Infantino.”

Hamburg-based St. Pauli is known for mixing sport with politics near the the city’s red-light district, and particularly its left-wing stance. The club’s famous pirate skull-and-crossbones symbol was first carried by squatters who lived nearby and later popularized by fans who identified as punks.

Göttlich dismissed the suggestion a boycott would hurt St. Pauli’s national team players, Australia’s Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe, and Japan’s Joel Chima Fujita.

“The life of a professional player is not worth more than the lives of countless people in various regions who are being directly or indirectly attacked or threatened by the World Cup host,” he said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

27m ago

Toronto set for life-threatening cold temperatures ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills and the coldest...

1h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

2h ago

Dingoes not likely to have killed Canadian found dead on Australia beach: autopsy

An autopsy suggests dingo bites on the body of a young Canadian backpacker found dead on a beach in Australia earlier this week were likely not her immediate cause of death. But the preliminary assessment...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

27m ago

Toronto set for life-threatening cold temperatures ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills and the coldest...

1h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

2h ago

Dingoes not likely to have killed Canadian found dead on Australia beach: autopsy

An autopsy suggests dingo bites on the body of a young Canadian backpacker found dead on a beach in Australia earlier this week were likely not her immediate cause of death. But the preliminary assessment...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:46
Bone-chilling cold & Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with warnings that Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills. That will be followed by the next snowstorm to hit the GTA on Sunday.

1h ago

2:41
Blast of Arctic air on the way

Extreme cold is on the way. Find out how low it will go in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:46
Woman with developmental disability on 18-year waitlist for group home

An Ontario mother who cares for her daughter with a developmental disability fears what will happen after she passes. She says the waitlist for a group home is decades-long. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

16h ago

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

23h ago

More Videos