The Great Canadian Jersey: Connor McDavid first to don unique jersey that stiches together hockey history

Connor McDavid dons The Great Canadian Jersey. aaroncobb.com Aaron Cobb

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 23, 2026 7:04 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 7:05 am.

It was fitting that hockey’s most unique talent was the first to don its most unique jersey.

Rogers unveiled The Great Canadian Jersey on Friday, and it was none other than Edmonton Oilers sensation Connor McDavid who was the first try on the masterful mosaic of hockey history.

The Great Canadian Jersey initiative invited Canadians to donate their old hockey jerseys so that pieces of them could be taken and stitched together to create a series of unique jerseys representing Canada’s deep history with the game.

McDavid gave the eclectic jersey a nod of approval before trying it on.

“Really cool to see logos from all over Canada represented on the same jersey, it definitely represents all of Canadian hockey,” he said.

Connor McDavid dons The Great Canadian Jersey. aaroncobb.com

The Oilers captain donated his own York Simcoe Express minor hockey jersey to kickstart the nation-wide donation drive and was proud to see a slice of his hockey past represented.

The star sniper couldn’t help but reminisce when scanning the work of art.

“My favourite York Simcoe memory would be playing in the Quebec Peewee Tournament,” he said of the famous showcase for young talent. “Our little hometown team made it all the way to the final … it was really fun and special.”

Connor McDavid dons The Great Canadian Jersey. aaroncobb.com

Every province and territory in Canada, and all seven Canadian NHL teams, were included in the jersey designed by former OHL player turned fashion designer, Cameron Lizotte.

Also included were patches of jerseys from Marie-Philip Poulin’s Montreal Victoire and Sarah Nurse’s Ancaster Avalanche, along with minor league, beer league, old timer’s, and women’s and girls’ hockey teams.

“The Great Canadian Jersey is an artistic celebration of how hockey connects Canadians,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer for Rogers.

“We’re grateful to fans across the country who donated a jersey from their own collection to show their pride for our game.”

Rogers and Lizotte crafted five unique versions of The Great Canadian Jersey to be worn by Canada’s top hockey players over the coming weeks as a symbol of national pride in the game.

The sweaters will be featured as part of a national advertising campaign.

Former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte. aaroncobb.com

“The design process for The Great Canadian Jersey was rooted in collaboration and storytelling, and the pride we all share in our game,” said Lizotte.

“Every stitch is intentional, and every patch has meaning. Together, with representation from every province and territory, the jersey is a symbol of unity and a single expression of Canadian identity.”

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and CityNews.ca

Top Stories

Toronto plunges into dangerous deep freeze Friday as life‑threatening cold moves in

Toronto is waking up to a bitterly cold Friday, but the most dangerous stretch of weather is still ahead, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind...

updated

1h ago

Dingoes not likely to have killed Canadian found dead on Australia beach: autopsy

An autopsy in Australia has determined that a young Canadian who was found dead on a beach this week was likely not killed by a pack of 10 dingoes. A spokesperson with the Coroners Court of Queensland...

updated

11m ago

Toronto police 'very concerned' for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they're concerned she'll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast. Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,...

11h ago

Trump withdraws Carney's invitation to 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new "Board of Peace."

9h ago

