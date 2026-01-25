Macron pushes for fast-track ban on social media for children under 15

FILE - A 12-year-old boy plays with his personal phone outside school, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, FIle) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2026 5:06 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2026 7:45 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants his government to fast-track the legal process to ensure that a ban on social media for children under the age of 15 can enter into force in September at the start of the next school year.

In a video released late Saturday by French broadcaster BFM-TV, Macron said he had asked his government to initiate an accelerated procedure so that the proposed legislation can move as quickly as possible and be passed by the Senate in time.

“The brains of our children and our teenagers are not for sale,” Macron said. “The emotions of our children and our teenagers are not for sale or to be manipulated. Neither by American platforms, nor by Chinese algorithms.”

Macron’s announcement came just days after the British government said it will consider banning young teenagers from social media as it tightens laws designed to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time.

According to France’s health watchdog, one in two teenagers spends between two and five hours a day on a smartphone. In a report published in December, it said that some 90% of children aged between 12 and 17 use smartphones daily to access the internet, with 58% of them using their devices for social networks.

The report highlighted a range of harmful effects stemming from the use of social networks, including reduced self-esteem and increased exposure to content associated with risky behaviors such as self-harm, drug use and suicide. Several families in France have sued TikTok over teen suicides they say are linked to harmful content.

Macron’s office told The Associated Press that the video was addressed to lawmaker Laure Miller, who is sponsoring the bill that will be examined in a public session on Monday.

“We are banning social media for under-15s, and we are going to ban mobile phones in our high schools,” Macron said. “I believe this is a clear rule. Clear for our teenagers, clear for families, clear for teachers, and we are moving forward.”

In Australia, social media companies have revoked access to about 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to children since the country banned use of the platforms by those under 16, officials said. The law provoked fraught debates in Australia about technology use, privacy, child safety and mental health and has prompted other countries to consider similar measures.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hazardous winter storm could drop up to 40 cm of snow across Toronto and GTHA on Sunday

A major winter storm is currently lashing Toronto and the GTHA, creating serious travel issues on both land and air on Sunday. Environment Canada has issued an orange winter storm warning, calling for...

DEVELOPING

28m ago

Australia announces cull of dingoes that circled Canadian woman's body on beach

A pack of dingoes found circling the body of a young Canadian after her death on a beach in Australia will be culled, government officials announced Saturday. The family of Piper James has said the...

3h ago

Rental market swings back in tenants' favour with lower prices and move-in incentives

The "new year's special" advertising a two-bedroom unit at a midtown Toronto highrise might be what draws you in when searching for your next home — an offer for up to three months of free rent, plus...

3h ago

Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if US conducts a military strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new mural unveiled in a central Tehran square on Sunday contains a direct warning by Iran to the United States to not attempt a military strike on the country. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hazardous winter storm could drop up to 40 cm of snow across Toronto and GTHA on Sunday

A major winter storm is currently lashing Toronto and the GTHA, creating serious travel issues on both land and air on Sunday. Environment Canada has issued an orange winter storm warning, calling for...

DEVELOPING

28m ago

Australia announces cull of dingoes that circled Canadian woman's body on beach

A pack of dingoes found circling the body of a young Canadian after her death on a beach in Australia will be culled, government officials announced Saturday. The family of Piper James has said the...

3h ago

Rental market swings back in tenants' favour with lower prices and move-in incentives

The "new year's special" advertising a two-bedroom unit at a midtown Toronto highrise might be what draws you in when searching for your next home — an offer for up to three months of free rent, plus...

3h ago

Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if US conducts a military strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new mural unveiled in a central Tehran square on Sunday contains a direct warning by Iran to the United States to not attempt a military strike on the country. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Heavy snow and cold temperatures on the way

After bitterly cold weather on Saturday, Toronto is bracing for 20 to 40 cm of snow expected on Sunday.

15h ago

2:00
Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China deal

Referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “governor,” Trump's social media post Saturday morning says Canada cannot become a “Drop Off Port” for China to send products into the U.S.

20h ago

2:52
Extreme cold ahead of Sunday snowstorm in Toronto

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue throughout the day on Saturday, ahead of a winter storm set to arrive in Toronto on Sunday with snowfall amounts of between 15 and 30 cm possible in some areas.

January 24, 2026 10:05 am EST EST

2:34
Community rallies behind long-time shoe repairman

Toronto shoe repairman who’s been faced with a hefty challenge after a 60 year old machine broke down. As Melissa Nakhavoly reports, thanks to one devoted customer and the generosity of people around the world, his shop is getting a second chance.

January 23, 2026 11:12 pm EST EST

3:12
Extreme cold coming Saturday, snow on Sunday

Extremely cold temperatures will make their way through the GTA on Saturday, followed by heavy snow on Sunday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

January 24, 2026 7:08 am EST EST

More Videos