Olympic medallist swimmer Ilya Kharun switches from Canada to United States

Canada's Ilya Kharun celebrates after winning the Men's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Toronto, on Friday, October 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2026 11:36 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 11:37 am.

Olympic medallist swimmer Ilya Kharun is switching national allegiances.

The 20-year-old, who has represented Canada since 2022, announced Monday that he will represent the United States going forward.

Born in Montreal, Kharun is a two-time Olympic medallist, earning bronze in the men’s 100- and 200-metre butterfly events at the Paris 2024 Games.

He also won bronze in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2025 World Championships.

In an Instagram post, Kharun said he grew up in Las Vegas and has lived in America his whole life. He thanked Canada for its support while saying he always felt like an American.

In a statement from Swimming Canada, high-performance director and national coach John Atkinson said Kharun’s accomplishments with the Canadian program can never be taken away.

“What he has done as part of our national team is part of our history. We wish him all the best, and he remains a friend to our national team,” Atkinson said.

