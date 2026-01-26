Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders wait for shuttle buses at St. George Station on Jan. 26, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 26, 2026 7:55 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 8:27 am.

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto.

The following stretches of the subway are closed:

  • Line 1: No service between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations. Shuttle buses are running.
  • Line 1: No service between St Clair West and Sheppard West stations. Shuttle buses are running.
  • Line 2: No service between Kipling and Islington stations. Shuttle buses are running between Kipling and St. George.
  • Line 2: No service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations. Shuttle buses are running.

Elsewhere on the TTC, the entire Line 6 Finch West has been shut down. Shuttle buses are running between Finch West and Humber College.

There are also several delays on bus and streetcar routes due to the weather conditions, with detours in effect along some lines. Click here for the latest TTC service alerts.

