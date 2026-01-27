Deepfake victim fights to get lewd AI videos taken down from TikTok

A Toronto woman who says she is the victim of deepfake technology reached out to speak about her frustration to get altered images of her taken down. Pat Taney reports on her story and efforts by the government to criminalize certain A.I. features.

By Pat Taney

Posted January 27, 2026 3:06 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 3:09 pm.

A Toronto woman is fighting to get stolen images of her taken down from social media — which she suspects were altered using deepfake technology.

Her story is far from isolated as Canadian laws work to catch up with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

She spoke to us under condition of anonymity.

“I choose not to show my face obviously because it does put a target on your back,” she said.

And she says she’s already been targeted enough — a discovery she made one Thursday morning three months ago when she received a follow request on her TikTok account.

“I saw that this person who was requesting to follow me had my photo as their profile picture. So of course I wanted to see what that was about. I clicked on it and I saw that the entire account was full of AI videos of me in lingerie doing sexual acts,” she said.

“They took my face, they put it on a body that’s clearly not mine and put it into lingerie and made videos of me grabbing my chest, opening my legs, just all that kind of stuff.”

She immediately contacted the user but got no response. She then reached out to TikTok and they responded claiming they would look into the issue — but that was three months ago.

“That profile is still up,” she said.

While fighting back tears, the woman who is studying law spoke about the emotional toll it has taken.

“I ended up skipping classes. I was scared that people would recognize me and think that it was me whenever I would go outside. I felt like no one was going to believe that it wasn’t me,” she said.

The woman also contacted Toronto Police and says they did connect her with a detective but there is little they can do.

“They said that Canadian law does not currently criminalize what’s happened,” she said.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the rapid growth of deepfake technology is creating challenges for law enforcement, particularly where the law hasn’t yet fully caught up with how this technology is being used.

The Canadian Criminal Code, specifically section 163.1, does include provisions addressing offences related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), including AI-generated material. This ensures that the exploitation of children through emerging technologies is captured within the existing legal framework.

“However, cases involving non-consensual deepfake imagery of adults highlight areas where current laws were not designed with this technology in mind,” said TPS spokesperson Stephanie Sayer.

Sayer said laws must evolve to ensure the legal system can adequately support law enforcement in addressing the complexities of modern, technology-driven crimes.

Last month, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announced the introduction of Bill C-16, the Protecting Victims Act. Its aim is to criminalize sexual deepfakes which show the subject nude, exposing their sexual organs or engaged in explicit sexual activity.

“The government looks forward to working with Parliament to pass Bill C-16 as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice told CityNews. Sayer also added, if passed, these changes could help clarify investigative authorities and potential offences related to the creation and distribution of harmful deepfake material.

“As with any proposed legislation, its practical impact on police enforcement would depend on the final language adopted by Parliament, but it reflects broader efforts to ensure the law keeps pace with rapidly evolving technology,” Sayer said.

Canada has been down this road before. In 2024 the Liberals introduced the Online Harms Act which failed to pass.

The woman who spoke to CityNews says the legislation is long overdue.

“I could not understand how something like this, something that completely damages and ruins your reputation, can’t be illegal,” she said.

Speakers Corner reached out to TikTok and a spokesperson said they cannot comment on individual cases or what they’re doing to address the woman’s concerns, citing privacy issues.

She’s hopeful that by speaking out it adds more pressure to get the profile in question removed from the social media platform.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, reach out to Speakers Corner

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New snow storage site, additional melters to improve Toronto's snow removal process

After mobilizing 600 plows and 1,000 city and contract staff for snow cleanup efforts following Sunday's historic storm, the City of Toronto is moving into phase 2 of its snow response -- removing all...

2h ago

Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release. Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin,...

1h ago

Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks -- not snow -- that shut down TTC...

3h ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

8h ago

Top Stories

New snow storage site, additional melters to improve Toronto's snow removal process

After mobilizing 600 plows and 1,000 city and contract staff for snow cleanup efforts following Sunday's historic storm, the City of Toronto is moving into phase 2 of its snow response -- removing all...

2h ago

Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release. Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin,...

1h ago

Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks -- not snow -- that shut down TTC...

3h ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

20h ago

2:38
Bitterly cold wind chills to end January

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:09
Delays and cancellations continue at Pearson following historic snowstorm

A day after a historic snowstorm blanketed the GTA, travellers at Pearson were still feeling the impact. Erica Natividad with the latest on airport operations after more than half of flights were impacted.

20h ago

2:28
Snow forces shutdown of sections of Toronto subway

Heavy snowfall closed sections of Toronto's subway wherever trains operate outside. The new Finch LRT also faced intermittent delays throughout the day.

20h ago

2:47
Massive snowstorm blankets Pearson as some planes come and go

Both the airport and airlines saw this wave of rough weather coming and have been preparing for days. David Zura explains and looks at how the few remaining flights are faring.

21h ago

More Videos