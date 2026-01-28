Japan’s last pair of pandas have arrived back in China

In this photo taken in the early hours of Jan. 28, 2026, and released by China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, giant panda Lei Lei, newly returned from Japan, walks in an enclosure at the research center for Giant Panda in southwestern China's Sichuan province. (China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda via AP)

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2026 12:38 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 5:20 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan’s last pair of pandas have returned to China, leaving Japan without the lovable bears for the first time in half a century.

The bears are heading back as diplomatic relations between the two countries are at their lowest point in years over the new Japanese Prime Minister’s stance on Taiwan, an island Beijing claims as its own, making it unlikely that there will be replacement bears.

The twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have an adoring fan base in Japan, where thousands of people flocked to Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo ahead of their departure.

China first sent pandas to Japan in 1972, a gift meant to mark the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two neighbors. Beijing has long used the bears as a diplomatic tool: a sign of good will and an extension of the country’s soft power, and one that it can retract when bilateral relationships turn adversarial.

Images from state broadcaster CCTV, showed the two pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, arriving in crates in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, where they will stay in quarantine at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

The pandas arrived safely early Wednesday morning, the conservation center said in a statement.

Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei were born in Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in 2021. While Beijing lends pandas to other countries, it maintains ownership over the animals, including new cubs.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

A violent overnight collision on Highway 410 in Brampton sent four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggered a police search for an individual who fled the scene. The...

7m ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, no reports of damage

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was...

6h ago

Multiple tenants complain of heat issues at High Park apartment complex

A group of High Park tenants in multiple apartment buildings are speaking out about ongoing heating issues in their units as they struggle to stay warm amid bitterly cold temperatures. "In my bedroom,...

7h ago

Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release. Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin,...

15h ago

Top Stories

4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

A violent overnight collision on Highway 410 in Brampton sent four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggered a police search for an individual who fled the scene. The...

7m ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, no reports of damage

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was...

6h ago

Multiple tenants complain of heat issues at High Park apartment complex

A group of High Park tenants in multiple apartment buildings are speaking out about ongoing heating issues in their units as they struggle to stay warm amid bitterly cold temperatures. "In my bedroom,...

7h ago

Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release. Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin,...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

17h ago

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

19h ago

5:10
Dental surgeon overcomes the odds to keep his career

A dental surgeon in the GTA almost lost his life and his career after he was hit by a car. He shares his remarkable story of how he has managed to start operating again despite his challenging injury.

16h ago

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

January 26, 2026 7:05 pm EST EST

2:38
Bitterly cold wind chills to end January

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

January 26, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

More Videos