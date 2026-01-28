Quebec woman who scalded young boy over prank back in court for sentencing

LONGUEUIL — A Quebec woman who scalded a 10-year-old boy with boiling water last year over a prank is expected in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Stéphanie Borel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault last September, acknowledging she acted out of frustration over children ringing her doorbell repeatedly as a prank.

Sentencing arguments are scheduled at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, where the Crown prosecutor is expected to argue for jail time.

The boy, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, suffered serious burns to about four per cent of his body including his face, chest and shoulder blade after the incident on Oct. 2, 2024.

The Crown and defence said in a joint statement of facts that Borel was fed up by schoolchildren who would ring her doorbell and run away, in a prank known as the ding dong ditch.

The statement said Borel opened the door before the boy could ring the bell and tossed a container of boiling water at him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.

