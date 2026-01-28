Quebec woman who scalded young boy over prank back in court for sentencing

A judge has granted bail to a Quebec woman charged with aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old Black boy with hot water earlier this month. The Longueuil, Que., provincial courthouse is seen on Monday, April 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 5:20 am.

LONGUEUIL — A Quebec woman who scalded a 10-year-old boy with boiling water last year over a prank is expected in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Stéphanie Borel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault last September, acknowledging she acted out of frustration over children ringing her doorbell repeatedly as a prank.

Sentencing arguments are scheduled at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, where the Crown prosecutor is expected to argue for jail time.

The boy, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, suffered serious burns to about four per cent of his body including his face, chest and shoulder blade after the incident on Oct. 2, 2024.

The Crown and defence said in a joint statement of facts that Borel was fed up by schoolchildren who would ring her doorbell and run away, in a prank known as the ding dong ditch.

The statement said Borel opened the door before the boy could ring the bell and tossed a container of boiling water at him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

A violent overnight collision on Highway 410 in Brampton sent four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggered a police search for an individual who fled the scene. The...

8m ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, no reports of damage

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was...

6h ago

Multiple tenants complain of heat issues at High Park apartment complex

A group of High Park tenants in multiple apartment buildings are speaking out about ongoing heating issues in their units as they struggle to stay warm amid bitterly cold temperatures. "In my bedroom,...

7h ago

Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release. Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin,...

15h ago

Top Stories

4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

A violent overnight collision on Highway 410 in Brampton sent four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggered a police search for an individual who fled the scene. The...

8m ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, no reports of damage

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was...

6h ago

Multiple tenants complain of heat issues at High Park apartment complex

A group of High Park tenants in multiple apartment buildings are speaking out about ongoing heating issues in their units as they struggle to stay warm amid bitterly cold temperatures. "In my bedroom,...

7h ago

Suspect escapes custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate: police

Toronto police say a suspect has escaped custody at Toronto South Detention Centre after impersonating another inmate who was slated for release. Investigators say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin,...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

17h ago

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

19h ago

5:10
Dental surgeon overcomes the odds to keep his career

A dental surgeon in the GTA almost lost his life and his career after he was hit by a car. He shares his remarkable story of how he has managed to start operating again despite his challenging injury.

16h ago

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

January 26, 2026 7:05 pm EST EST

2:38
Bitterly cold wind chills to end January

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

January 26, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

More Videos