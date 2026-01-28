‘They’re running’: Air2 video captures suspects jumping from window in $150K York Region break‑in bust

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 28, 2026 10:48 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 11:54 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say four men have been charged in connection with a months‑long series of residential break‑and‑enters across Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill — an investigation that ended with officers watching suspects leap from a second‑storey window while authorities tracked them from above.

Investigators say the group is linked to 20 break‑and‑enters and more than $150,000 in stolen property. The arrests unfolded on Jan. 23 after police received information that the suspects — who had been under investigation since October — were active again in a Richmond Hill neighbourhood.

A white Toyota RAV4, the same vehicle tied to earlier break‑ins, was spotted in the area of Chiltern Hill. From the sky, Air2 officers watched the suspects climb out of a home’s second‑floor window and attempt to escape.

“We’ve got movement — three males coming out the back window… they’re running, they’re running,” an Air2 officer is heard saying.

Moments later, as officers on the ground close in, another voice calls out: “Vehicle stopped — they’re boxed in. Take them now… Everyone is in custody. Everyone is safe.”

Responding officers on the ground intercepted the RAV4 as the suspects tried to flee, arresting all four occupants. Roughly $50,000 in stolen property was recovered from inside the SUV.

A subsequent search warrant at a residence associated with the group uncovered an additional $100,000 worth of offence‑related property, police said.

Air2 footage captured suspects leaping for a two-storey window during a break-in in York Region. Photo courtesy: YRP/YouTube.

Four facing multiple criminal offences

Those charged include Zurab Gogua, 39, of Vaughan; Muiedin Ziizadinov, 33, of Toronto; Irakli Khitarovi, 34, of Richmond Hill; and Gia Tchavtchavadze, 36, with no fixed address.

The offences include 20 counts of break-and-enter, 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, participate in a criminal organization and possession of break-in instruments.

The investigation was launched in October 2025 after a break‑in in Vaughan. As officers reviewed surveillance footage and tracked patterns, the same suspects and the same white RAV4 began appearing in cases across Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill.

Police say the group targeted residential neighbourhoods, often entering through upper‑floor windows and fleeing quickly with valuables.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information or additional surveillance footage to contact investigators.

